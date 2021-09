Alabama fans want to see more from its defense. They were not happy with the performance versus Florida, and Coach Nick Saban continues to cite a lack of intensity. Will Anderson Jr., a sophomore outside linebacker, challenged his teammates to pick up the defensive energy. He wants the Crimson Tide to play at the “Alabama standout,” and he spoke passionately on Monday about the issue. During the airing of In My Own Words, Stephen Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine challenged Alabama defensive players on dog mentality and leadership. Smith wants to see more players, aside from Anderson, take ownership of the team on the defensive front.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO