Sioux Central homecoming court
Sioux Central Homecoming court and attendants have been announced. Front row left to right: Bryant Garberding, Brooklyn Cavanaugh, Landon Olson, Abby Rentsch, Gibson Olson, Diana Gomez, Dakota Deuschle, Lauren Berberich. Back: Tanner Deuschle, Kaitlyn Rusk, Max Adams, Rebekah Buettner, Ethan Mills and Halle Laursen. The parade takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Sioux Rapids Main Street and the pep rally will follow at Sioux Central High School. The Sioux Central Booster tailgate happens at 5:30 p.m. followed by the football game at 7 p.m., with coronation at halftime. A dance takes place from 8:30-11 p.m.www.stormlake.com
