CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Sioux Central homecoming court

By jake@stormlake.com
Storm Lake Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSioux Central Homecoming court and attendants have been announced. Front row left to right: Bryant Garberding, Brooklyn Cavanaugh, Landon Olson, Abby Rentsch, Gibson Olson, Diana Gomez, Dakota Deuschle, Lauren Berberich. Back: Tanner Deuschle, Kaitlyn Rusk, Max Adams, Rebekah Buettner, Ethan Mills and Halle Laursen. The parade takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Sioux Rapids Main Street and the pep rally will follow at Sioux Central High School. The Sioux Central Booster tailgate happens at 5:30 p.m. followed by the football game at 7 p.m., with coronation at halftime. A dance takes place from 8:30-11 p.m.

www.stormlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Woods, Holycross crowned royalty of Riverside Homecoming Court

Riverside High School recently announced the 2021 Homecoming Court. This year’s Queen is Jenna Woods, daughter of Candice and Tim Woods of DeGraff. This year’s King is Owen Holycross, son of Jamie and Shawn Holycross of DeGraff. Jenna and Owen picked Silas Holycross and Bella Robinson to be their prince...
RIVERSIDE, OH
Storm Lake Times

Sioux Central suffers from momentum shift in loss to Spencer

Morgan Christian went 20-for-21 in hitting with six kills and 6-for-6 in serving, but it wasn’t enough as Spencer defeated Sioux Central in three sets on Monday at Spencer. Scores were 25-16, 25-15, 25-11. Halle Laursen went 14-for-20 with four kills to lead the Rebels in hitting. Bradi Krager went...
SPENCER, IA
Storm Lake Times

Sioux Central looks to use district opener for a fresh start

Sioux Central will look for a fresh start when the Rebels begin district play by facing a Sibley-Ocheyedan team that has had a struggling start tonight at Sibley. The Generals are 0-3 after a 40-0 loss to Sheldon last week. Sioux Central coach Brandon Goodchild offered his thoughts on the...
SIBLEY, IA
Storm Lake Times

Buena Vista drops pair of non-conference matches

The Buena Vista University volleyball team wrapped up its latest trip to Minnesota, but came up on the short end of a pair of matches last Saturday, falling 3-1 to the host Cougars before suffering a 3-2 loss to Concordia-Moorhead. BVU captured a 25-23 win in the opening set versus...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
panolawatchman.com

PHOTOS: Beckville ISD announces homecoming court

Beckville ISD announced its Homecoming Court for 2021. Homecoming begins at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 with a pep rally at the at the Beckville football stadium. Later in the evening activities will start at 6:30 p.m. at the stadium and the game will begin at 7:30 p.m.
BECKVILLE, TX
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Alto High School announced homecoming court

Alto High School announced the members of the homecoming court, including the nominees for Homecoming King and Queen. The four vying for the honor of becoming Homecoming King are Angel Del Carmen, Jaydon Skinner, Jackson Howell and Logan Rogers. The young women hoping to be named Homecoming Queen are Alex...
ALTO, TX
elba-clipper.com

2021 Homecoming Court named for Kinston School

The Homecoming Court is (photo at left, identified left to right): Madison Lolley, sophomore attendant; Rachel Hall, junior attendant; Faith Peters, senior attendant; Brooke Senn, 2021 Homecoming Queen; Griffin Holley, senior attendant; Gracie Perry, senior attendant, and Laken White, freshman attendant. Sophomore attendant Emma Turner is not pictured. Homecoming activities...
KINSTON, AL
theportlandbeacon.com

PHS Announces 2021 Homecoming Court and Schedule of Events

Portland High School will be holding Homecoming events the week of October 4th-8th. The powderpuff football game will be Wednesday, October 6th at 7:00 pm. The cost is $3 as student council fundraiser, and no athletic passes allowed. The parade will begin at 5:30 Friday night. Game at 7 pm.
PORTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Dance#Sioux Central Homecoming#Sioux Central High School
leadertimes.com

2021-22 West Shamokin Homecoming Court is unveiled

West Shamokin High School will be celebrating 2021 homecoming festivities at their Friday night football game against Homer-Center High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will take place at the Jack E. Boyer football field in Rural Valley and the crowning of the king and queen will take place during halftime. The West Shamokin homecoming court includes (sitting, from […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
Sioux City Journal

Plans set for Sioux City East High homecoming week

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Community School District’s East High School will celebrate Homecoming Week, Sept. 20-25. Coronation will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the East High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Monday: The Eastys Day;. • Tuesday: Class...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Meet the candidates: Oelwein High Homecoming Court

The Oelwein Homecoming Court members were introduced during a ceremony Friday in the high school gym. Dani Gerstenberger is the daughter of John Gerstenberger and Angy Fox. She plans to attend University of Northern Iowa for psychology. Gerstenberger will remember “bonding with Mrs. Corkery and Mrs. Kuennen over my problems.”
OELWEIN, IA
skooknews.com

North Schuylkill Announces 2021 Homecoming Court

North Schuylkill will crown its’ 2021 Homecoming Queen on Friday, October 1st. The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Spartans’ football game versus Northern Lehigh. Members of this year’s Homecoming court are:. Front (l to r): Emma Hocking, Paige Manbeck, Kierstynn Hampton, and Kacey Harper. Back (l to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
theperrynews.com

Woodward-Granger reveals Homecoming court

WOODWARD — The five ladies and five gentlemen in contention for royal status at Woodward-Granger high school were revealed recently as the Hawks prepare for Homecoming 2021. Brayten Ashman, Makenzie Dresback, Katie Grell, Riam Jamison, and Darby Nixon are the quintet from which the queen will be crowned, with the king to be selected from among Don David, Paden Drake, Lucas Hansen, Sam Pitman, and Tjaden Smeltzer.
WOODWARD, IA
fordcountyrecord.com

Fountain Central defeats Attica in Football on Homecoming Night

Fountain Central gave their fans and returning alumni a Homecoming gift as their football team defeated Attica by the score of 42-13. It was only the second game of the season for the visiting Red Ramblers and the Mustangs were able to turn that lack of experience (and lack of numbers) into some quick scores.
ATTICA, IN
Mix 94.7 KMCH

West Delaware Announces Homecoming and Honor Courts

West Delaware celebrates Homecoming next week – and the 2021 Homecoming Court has been announced. This year’s Homecoming Court includes Lucy Loecke, Laney Robinson, Carlee Smith, Haley Hamm and Kayla Felton, as well as Trevor Soppe, Wyatt Voelker, Cody Monaghan, Raub Loecke and Kyle Cole (pictured above). This year’s West...
DELAWARE, IA
Brookings Register

Puetz's big night leads Sioux Valley to homecoming victory

VOLGA – Parker Puetz’s 370 total yards of offense and six total touchdowns led Sioux Valley to a 42-32 win over McCook Central/Montrose on homecoming night Friday night. “It was [a huge win] and a great win. Kids did great, I’m so proud of them,” said Sioux Valley head coach Dan Hughes.
VOLGA, SD
nwaonline.com

Bulldogs name homecoming court in Decatur

DECATUR -- When the covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, it put everything on hold for what seemed like a long period, affecting many school functions such as the 2020 football homecoming. The event was limited to an abbreviated coronation ceremony with no parade or pep rally. This year, however,...
DECATUR, AR
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Kenston Forest announces Homecoming Court

Kenston Forest School has announced the 2021 Homecoming Court. The Homecoming Queen will be announced during halftime of the football game on Friday, Sept. 24, at KFS on Larry Clary Field. Not pictured, Madeline Doerhoff, daughter of Geoff and Jayme Doerhoff of Bracey and Philippa Wolselagle of Richmond.
HIGH SCHOOL
Corydon Times-Republican

Newman Catholic celebrates homecoming week, announces homecoming court

Newman Catholic High School is celebrating its homecoming all week long. The school's overall theme for homecoming week this year is "Game Knight," with themed days including video game characters and game day sports. The homecoming king and queen will be announced during the school's pep rally on Friday. This...
OLIVIA BLACK
southernminn.com

Bethlehem Academy announces 2021 Homecoming Court, activities

Bethlehem Academy has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court and activities. Bethlehem Academy’s Homecoming Week begins Monday with themed days and activities planned throughout the week. The coronation of the homecoming king takes place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Van Orsow Auditorium at the conclusion of the noon pepfest....
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy