CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Survivor 41 video: Jeff Probst, cast break down what lies ahead

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on CBS, it’s finally here! You’ve been waiting for a year and a half to see the Survivor 41 premiere and we’re very grateful to have it in just a matter of hours. So before we dive into the two-hour spectacular tonight, why not get one more taste into...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was 'Fired' From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget's podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.
THEATER & DANCE
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
NFL
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Tom Bergeron Shares Big Career News and 'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Rejoicing

It’s official: Tom Bergeron is coming back to TV!. More than a year after leaving Dancing With the Stars, Tom is making his return to the small screen to host a remake of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough. Days before Deadline announced the exciting news, Tom teased the new project to Full House actor Bob Saget on his podcast Bob Saget’s Here for You. At the time, Tom said he was “waiting to hear if it’s picked up." Now that it’s gotten the green light, he's ready to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Lies Ahead#Rice#Cbs
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Get Big News as TV Ratings Come In

The newest season of NCIS premiered on Monday night. NCIS fans also got to see the first episode of the show's latest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, on the very same night. According to TV Line, both of the shows performed incredibly well in the ratings. This is especially good news for two reasons — NCIS aired on a different night than usual and it was the first-ever episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
TVLine

Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive: CBS Delays Season 2 Premiere a Week — Find Out Why

B Positive fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out if Drew’s kidney transplant was a success. CBS on Thursday announced that Season 2 of the Annaleigh Ashford/Thomas Middleditch sitcom will now premiere Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9:30/8:30c, one week later than its previously planned Oct. 7 return. The move is being made to give new CBS comedy Ghosts (starring iZombie‘s Rose McIver) a full one-hour debut, with back-to-back episodes now slotted for Oct. 7 (at 9 pm). All told, CBS’ new Thursday night game plan looks like this: THURSDAY, OCT. 7 8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5 premiere (get...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Survivor’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

It’s not an easy game — but someone’s got to play it! Survivor first debuted in 2000, quickly becoming a fan-favorite and ratings juggernaut for CBS. The reality series, which awards one sole Survivor the $1 million each season after lasting 39 days outside, has come a long way over the years. Host Jeff Probst, who has been at the show’s helm since the premiere, has been open to changes as well, with formatting, twists and new locations constantly being added in​​​. Additionally, the show isn’t without its controversies.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another familiar face for season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
TV SERIES
counton2.com

FULL SCHEDULE: NBC fall premiere week arriving with old favorites, new romances

(WCMH) – September is time for apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes and NBC’s new fall TV schedule, which starts next week on NBC4. According to the network, the 2021 fall season officially starts on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. with the Season 21 premiere of “The Voice.” Popstar Ariana Grande will make her debut as a coach on the show, joining the seasoned cast of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return to the show for his 21st season of hosting duties.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: Pam Dawber returning as Marcie

While it may have been a foregone conclusion to many that we would be seeing Pam Dawber back on NCIS season 19, isn’t it nice to have it be official? Marcie Warren still has a story to tell, and now, the rest of the NCIS team may be a little more involved.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy