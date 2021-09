GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Protestors showed up outside the offices of First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King on Thursday, calling for the completion of an investigation into the deadly shooting in Arvada’s Olde Town on June 21. They also called for the release of the video showing the shooting of Johnny Hurley, which Arvada police said happened after Hurley picked up an AR-15 that was used by the shooter who killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley. (credit: CBS) Hurley shot and killed the shooter Ronald Troyke. “If that actually is the case, show us the footage that he picked up the AR-15 and perhaps...

