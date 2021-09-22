Taking Ownership: Oakland’s first Black-owned brewery mixes barley and hops with equity and justice

Mario Benjamin tells me that in the late 1990s two men tried to start the first Black-owned brewery in Oakland, but “it just didn’t take off.” Some 30 years later, Benjamin and Chaz Hubbard found the support they needed to co-found Hella Coastal brewery. He says that it’s tough to know that there could have been a Black-owned brewery back then. Benjamin said that other Bay Area breweries have been welcoming, though. “It’s not been about competition,” he says. “Breweries right next to each other could have the same recipes, the same hops, but the beer can come out completely different.”