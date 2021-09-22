43rd Ryder Cup: 10 Photos From Day-1 Practice at Whistling Straits
The 43rd Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits officially kicked off on Monday as players arrived in Wisconsin, then took part in the first practice round on Tuesday at the famed Straits course.
There will be three rounds of practice, Tuesday-Thursday, at the iconic golf course before balls go live on Friday morning with foursome matches.
Here are some of the best photos of Tuesday’s practice round from the photographers at Getty Images.
1. Combined Grand Slam
1992 Masters champion Fred Couples with Rory McIlroy, winner of the U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), and British Open (2014).
2. Team USA’s Top Duo
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who are expected to be paired together in all four team matches on Friday and Saturday, goof around ahead of practice.
3. Captain Meets His Big Dog
European Captain Padraig Harrington meets with his top star, world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain, after team pics.
4. 2021’s Big Winners
Olympic Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele and FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay, who are expected to be another top USA pairing, chat with vice-captain Fred Couples during Tuesday’s practice round.
5. The Postman Targets
Ian Poulter jokes around and fires towards the green during Tuesday’s practice round ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup matches.
6. Tony Tees Off
Tony Finau tees off as his potential partner Brooks Koepka among other Team USA assistant captains and caddies look on.
7. 21 Ryder Cups Combined
Including this year’s edition, Lee Westwood (11) and Sergio Garcia (10) have combined for 21 Ryder Cup match appearances. The pair were first teammates way back in 1999 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
8. JT Points Way to Victory
Team USA’s Justin Thomas jokes around with Michael Greller, teammate Jordan Spieth’s longtime caddie, during Tuesday’s practice round.
9. Interested in a Green Jacket?
Rory McIlroy, who has needed a Green Jacket since 2015 to complete the Career Grand Slam, chats with Masters winners Sergio Garcia (2017) and Fred Couples (1992).
10. Elite Company
Team USA vice-captain Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth chat during Tuesday’s practice round. Johnson (2007, 2015) and Spieth (2015, 2017) have each won the Masters and British Open, respectively. They are two of only 10 people living on planet earth who own both a Green Jacket and Claret Jug. The others are: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Sandy Lyle, Nick Faldo, Mark O’Meara, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
Comments / 0