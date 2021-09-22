CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

43rd Ryder Cup: 10 Photos From Day-1 Practice at Whistling Straits

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 5 days ago

The 43rd Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits officially kicked off on Monday as players arrived in Wisconsin, then took part in the first practice round on Tuesday at the famed Straits course.

There will be three rounds of practice, Tuesday-Thursday, at the iconic golf course before balls go live on Friday morning with foursome matches.

Here are some of the best photos of Tuesday’s practice round from the photographers at Getty Images.

1. Combined Grand Slam

1992 Masters champion Fred Couples with Rory McIlroy, winner of the U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), and British Open (2014).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQenQ_0c4YZPnO00
Rory McIlroy of Team Europe (L) and Team USA’s Vice-captain Fred Couples on the 15th green prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

2. Team USA’s Top Duo

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who are expected to be paired together in all four team matches on Friday and Saturday, goof around ahead of practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vcb8b_0c4YZPnO00
Jordan Spieth (L) and Justin Thomas of Team USA take photos on the third green prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith via Getty Images)

3. Captain Meets His Big Dog

European Captain Padraig Harrington meets with his top star, world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain, after team pics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FyL0_0c4YZPnO00
Jon Rahm of Team Europe (L) and Captain Padraig Harrington meet prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

4. 2021’s Big Winners

Olympic Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele and FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay, who are expected to be another top USA pairing, chat with vice-captain Fred Couples during Tuesday’s practice round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWlUH_0c4YZPnO00
Xander Schauffele of Team USA and Vice Captain Fred Couples speak on the 4th hole during a practice round ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Darren Carroll / PGA of America via Getty Images)

5. The Postman Targets

Ian Poulter jokes around and fires towards the green during Tuesday’s practice round ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bz6WF_0c4YZPnO00
Ian Poulter of Team Europe lines up a shot on the 12th tee prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

6. Tony Tees Off

Tony Finau tees off as his potential partner Brooks Koepka among other Team USA assistant captains and caddies look on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AaMc_0c4YZPnO00
Tony Finau of Team USA on the 8th tee during a practice round prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith via Getty Images)

7. 21 Ryder Cups Combined

Including this year’s edition, Lee Westwood (11) and Sergio Garcia (10) have combined for 21 Ryder Cup match appearances. The pair were first teammates way back in 1999 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jtN2_0c4YZPnO00
Team Europe’s Lee Westwood (L) and Sergio Garcia during a practice round prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote via Getty Images)

8. JT Points Way to Victory

Team USA’s Justin Thomas jokes around with Michael Greller, teammate Jordan Spieth’s longtime caddie, during Tuesday’s practice round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DX2i9_0c4YZPnO00
Justin Thomas of Team USA points toward the green as he jumps on the back of Michael Greller, caddie for Jordan Spieth on the 4th tee prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith via Getty Images)

9. Interested in a Green Jacket?

Rory McIlroy, who has needed a Green Jacket since 2015 to complete the Career Grand Slam, chats with Masters winners Sergio Garcia (2017) and Fred Couples (1992).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kvcD_0c4YZPnO00
Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy (L) and Sergio Garcia (C) with Team USA’s vice-captain Fred Couples (R) during a practice round prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

10. Elite Company

Team USA vice-captain Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth chat during Tuesday’s practice round. Johnson (2007, 2015) and Spieth (2015, 2017) have each won the Masters and British Open, respectively. They are two of only 10 people living on planet earth who own both a Green Jacket and Claret Jug. The others are: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Sandy Lyle, Nick Faldo, Mark O’Meara, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYfQe_0c4YZPnO00
Vice-captain Zach Johnson of Team USA and Jordan Spieth look on prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

Comments / 0

