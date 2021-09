POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Two people arrested in Posey County Drug Task Force’s Operation Lockdown have now been sentenced to prison. Halley Marie Penelope Bates, 20, of Mt. Vernon, and Miranda Renee Richards, 35, of Evansville, appeared in the Posey Circuit Court on September 22. Bates was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges, including dealing methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Richards was sentenced to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

