Alex Stalock Expected to Miss 2021-22 Season Due to Heart Condition
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 NHL season due to a heart condition he developed after contracting COVID-19 last season. In March, Stalock revealed to The Athletic's Michael Russo that he was diagnosed with myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19 in November of 2020. Stalock didn't play for the Oilers after signing with the team prior to the 2020-21 season, only getting a chance to serve as backup in May.www.si.com
