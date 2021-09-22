Alex Stalock Expected to Miss 2021-22 Season Due to Heart Condition

The 2021-22 NHL season is set to get underway in exactly one month, October 12th, with two games including Seattle's debut. Today, we're going to take a look at five players who could potentially have a breakout season in 2021-22. First up isIsac Lundestrom of the Anaheim Ducks. The 21-year-old Swede was drafted by the Ducks in first round in 2018, and his development has progressed each year. With Anaheim still in the midst of it's rebuild, Lundestrom could make a push to become a legitimate top-six forward in the NHL, but with Trevor Zegras and Sam Steel in the center ice position, he may have to find himself playing on the wing.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO