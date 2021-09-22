CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant-software maker Toast valued at nearly $33 billion as shares surge in debut

By Sohini Podder
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -Toast Inc fetched a valuation of nearly $33 billion in its New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, as shares of the restaurant software provider jumped 63%, underscoring a deep investor appetite for fast-growing software firms.

The stock opened at $65.26, compared with its initial public offering price of $40 per share. The valuation marked a substantial jump from the company’s last private funding round when it was valued at $4.9 billion in February 2020.

Toast’s listing comes at a time when digital transformation among restaurants has accelerated during the pandemic, and merchants have adopted Toast software to manage takeout system through first-party delivery or working with partners, including DoorDash Inc and Uber Eats.

“We’re in our early days, and we believe that we could be the unified platform that powers the restaurant industry,” said Chris Comparato, chief executive at Toast.

The Boston-based company builds software that helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments.

Founded in 2011, Toast counts TPG, Tiger Global Management and Bessemer Venture Partners among its backers. It partnered with nearly 48,000 restaurant locations and processed more than $38 billion in gross payment volumes over the 12 months ended June 30.

As restaurant revenues plunged due to lockdowns and other restrictions, Toast cut its workforce and launched new features to cater to the shifts in dining behavior, including contactless ordering, indoor dining payments through QR codes, curbside notifications for takeout and deliveries on a flat-fee basis.

Toast’s net loss widened to $235 million for the six months ended June 30, from $125 million a year earlier. Revenue, however, more than doubled to $704 million.

The company sold 21.7 million shares in its IPO, raising about $869.6 million. Its IPO was priced above an earlier targeted price range of $34 to $36 per share.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for Toast’s IPO.

investing.com

Universal Shares Soar as Music Giant Makes $53 Billion Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group BV shares soared in their stock market debut as investors seized the chance to own the dominant player in a resurgent music industry. Spun off from French media company Vivendi (OTC: VIVHY ) SE, UMG hit the Amsterdam stock market with a value of 45.4 billion euros ($53.2 billion). The listing comes days after the U.S. recorded music sector reported strong sales growth driven by a surge in streaming audiences on platforms such as Spotify (NYSE: SPOT ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Music during the pandemic.
MUSIC
moneyandmarkets.com

Toast IPO Preview: Restaurant Revival May Boost This Software Co.

Money & Markets Week Ahead for the week of September 20, 2021: I highlight the Toast Inc. IPO as in-person dining at restaurants ramps up. I also look into the state of the housing market with a preview of an important home builder’s survey. The initial public offering (IPO) market...
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Shares in identity management firm ForgeRock surge on NYSE debut

Shares in digital identity management firm ForgeRock Inc. surged on their New York Stock Exchange debut today as tech initial public offerings continue to gain strong support from investors. ForgeRock’s shares debuted at $25 per share, ahead of an initial price guidance of $21 to $24, with the company raising...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

TSG-backed Dutch Bros valued at over $5 billion in NYSE debut

(Reuters) - Shares of Dutch Bros Inc, which is backed by private equity firm TSG, rose over 41% in their stock market debut on Wednesday, valuing the coffee chain at $5.36 billion. Shares opened at $32.5, compared to the initial public offering price of $23 per share. Dutch Bros was...
MARKETS
