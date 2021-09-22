CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Travis: Fauci's prediction on college football games and COVID infections 'hasn't materialized'

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith college students returning to campuses this fall, they're also returning to college football stadiums across the country. OutKick founder Clay Travis, whose bus tour is hitting all the biggest college football games this season, joined "Fox & Friends" and called out Dr. Fauci for his prediction that the big games would turn into super-spreader events and create a wave of coronavirus infections.

#Football Games#College Football#Football Stadiums#Covid#American Football#Outkick
