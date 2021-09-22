Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

Grocery stores make hundreds of strategic decisions that us customers may never fully understand. Everything from the store's layout to the products they stock is carefully thought out, with no detail too small, per The Grocery Store Guy. For the most part, the vast majority of these choices aren't overtly obvious to customers, and that's kind of the point. If you're questioning why a store is laid out in a certain way, or why someone stocked ketchup next to icing, maybe the store hasn't been as successful as it would like. Stores want their strategic plans in your shopping experience to feel distant, so all you have to focus on is picking up the ingredients for that night's dinner.

