Report: More than 35% of Gen-Z and Millennial workers are looking for a new job

In an effort to get a clearer picture on how Generation Z invests, GOBankingRates surveyed 1,000 Americans aged 18 through 24 from across the country on Aug. 19 through Aug. 20, 2021, asking six different questions about their finances. The survey focused on what Gen Zers invest in, where they got their financial education and other basic financial information, ranging from debt levels to job priorities and spending preferences. GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll. Here are some of the highlights of that survey.

