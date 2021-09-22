CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: More than 35% of Gen-Z and Millennial workers are looking for a new job

Cover picture for the articleNew research from Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, reveals employee loyalty is at risk among younger generations, with one in three Gen-Z and Millennial workers actively looking for a new job, as employers experience what has been termed “The Great Resignation.” This survey was conducted in partnership with Future Workplace, an HR research and advisory firm.

