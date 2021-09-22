Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE — A Klemme man has been arrested on a first-degree burglary charge after being accused of assaulting a victim during a Clear Lake home break-in. Court records show 29-year-old John Murphy and another suspect are accused of entering a residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue South on the morning of July 31st. A resident of the home woke up as he heard voices in the living room, with Murphy allegedly coming into the victim’s room and hitting him on the forehead with a revolver while yelling at him about a mutual female friend.