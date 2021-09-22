CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinated Peppers with Basil and Garlic

By Sahara Bohoskey
Bon Appétit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese jammy peppers are best after they’ve had at least an hour to soak up the marinade and taste even better the next day, which means they’re an ideal condiment to make ahead for a week of meals. I enjoy them on a snack plate with cheeses, olives, and crackers; on an open-face sandwich with cheese; or with sliced deli meats. For meals on the go, I also throw them in pasta salads and in a vegetarian salade niçoise with feta, boiled eggs, and green beans. —Sahara Bohoskey.

