Osage man pleads guilty to attempted stabbing
OSAGE An Osage man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty after an alleged stabbing incident. 55-year-old Rodney Devore was charged with assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon after being accused of trying to attack someone with a pocket knife on July 17th after giving the person a ride home from a local bar. A criminal complaint says Devore’s girlfriend grabbed his arm to stop him from stabbing the person.www.kglonews.com
Comments / 0