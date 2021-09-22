CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State University professor says impact of New Co-op ransomware attack may be lost confidence

KGLO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT DODGE — A Fort Dodge-based farmers association took its systems offline after being hit by a ransomware attack, and officials with New Cooperative now says the hack was “successfully contained.”. Iowa State University electrical and computer engineering professor Doug Jacobson says an attack like this can shake farmers’ sense...

www.kglonews.com

Washington Post

Russian hackers target Iowa grain co-op in $5.9 million ransomware attack

Russian hackers leveled a ransomware attack on an Iowa farming co-op and demanded $5.9 million to unlock the computer networks used to keep food supply chains and feeding schedules on track for millions of chickens, hogs and cattle. Fort Dodge-based New Cooperative, a member-owned alliance of farmers that sells corn...
IOWA STATE
agdaily.com

Iowa agribusiness NEW Cooperative Inc. hit with ransomware attack

In the latest cyberattack on American food supply, Iowa-based farm services provider NEW Cooperative Inc. was the victim of a ransomware attack. While details of the breach are still being released, the cooperative had to take its systems offline on Monday. NEW Cooperative is a member-owned farmer cooperative with 60...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

North-central Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

FORT DODGE (AP) — A ransomware attack has forced a north-central Iowa cooperative of corn and soy farmers to take their computer systems offline, but a person close to the New Cooperative says it has created workarounds to receive grain and distribute feed. The cooperative said in a statement that...
IOWA STATE
nonpareilonline.com

Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility

AMES (AP) — Two Iowa State University alumni have provided a $42 million gift commitment to build a new facility for industrial engineering students. C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen’s gift to the university’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State, the university said in a news release.
IOWA STATE
harlanonline.com

C.G. “Turk” and Joyce Therkildsen donate new Iowa State University Industrial Engineering Building

AMES -- C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen have provided a $42 million gift commitment to Iowa State University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering for a new facility that will provide technologically enhanced learning and research laboratory spaces where industrial engineering students can gain the knowledge to design tomorrow’s innovative, nimble and intelligent processes needed now more than ever across all industrial sectors.
IOWA STATE
Dark Reading

New Cooperative's Ransomware Attack Underscores Threat to Food & Agriculture

Farm services provider New Cooperative recently suffered a ransomware attack that forced it to take systems offline. The attack follows months of high-level US government debate about how to address ransomware — and occurred days before US officials sanctioned the Suex cryptocurrency exchange. New Cooperative is a farmer cooperative with...
AGRICULTURE
washingtoninformer.com

Howard University Gradually Bounces Back from Ransomware Attack

Howard University (HU) resumed online and in-person instruction in the third week of September after a ransomware cyberattack brought most activity to a halt for several days. For the time being, students, faculty and staff have access to some of the university’s most common applications. As administrators explained on Sept....
COLLEGES
Western Iowa Today

At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments. Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses. Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa Auditor Warns Of Scams Targeting Cities Across The State

Auditor for the State of Iowa, Rob Sand, has issued a warning after learning a city had paid money to scammers posing as vendors. In January of last year, Sand issued a similar warning involving a scam from unknown parties attempting to fraudulently misdirect state and local government entities in Iowa to issuing payments by posing as vendors. In the recent situation, a city learned payments to three legitimate vendors had been sent to bank accounts established by scammers who contacted the city via email. After consulting with experts, officials learned an email account had been compromised and they believe the scammers monitored the account for months and then sent emails with updated bank information that appeared legitimate. Those fraudulent emails contained the logos, contact information and formatting consistent with the originals, but on closer examination it was determined the address of the fraudulent emails varied by the moving of a dot in that address either one place to the left or right. “I strongly advise representatives of all governmental entities to call any vendors to independently confirm instructions received electronically of revised bank routing information,” Sand says. “Do not respond to the email. Instead, use previously held contact information to ensure the appropriate party is reached.” Sand also recommends governmental entities consider implementing a notification of electronic payment to an established vendor email address. This notification should ask vendors to promptly confirm receipt of funds and immediately contact them if the electronic payment is not properly deposited in the vendor account. Any government agency suspecting a scam is required by Iowa Code to contact the Auditor of State at info@aos.iowa.gov or by calling 515-281-5834.
IOWA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Adel, Iowa

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But of those 2,755, only one of them lives in Iowa, and that person lives in Adel. So let's take a look at the sole member of the Adel Billionaires club.
ADEL, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

Ransomware attack shuts down New Hampshire clinics: 3 details

A ransomware attack on Berlin, N.H.-based Coos County Family Health Services caused an IT outage and forced some of its clinics to shut down, according to a Sept. 23 Conway Daily Sun report. Three details:. Ken Gordon, Coos County Family Health Services CEO, said the attacks affected all of its...
BERLIN, NH
who13.com

Iowa man embarked on dayslong search for COVID test kit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Luke Elzinga of Des Moines wasn’t feeling too well this past weekend. A sore throat and a fever had him cancel plans to gather in person with friends. But as he started to feel better he thought a COVID test would be wise. He looked at some pharmacies for a COVID test, but they were all booked up. His friends had a mail-in Test Iowa kit. He picked it up at their doorstep.
IOWA STATE

