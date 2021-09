First spotted during an afterparty event for Met Gala 2021, Virgil Abloh recently took to Instagram to share a look at his new Beauty and the Beast Lumiere diamond chain. The Louis Vuitton Menswear Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of Off-White™ posted a series of images with the caption, “metaphorically speaking.” Virgil also noted that the playful design had been an idea he has been sitting on via his fine-art production studio A-Alaska and jeweler Izzy Aronbayev.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO