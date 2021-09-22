CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallant tapped for police captain

VERNON — Two months after Police Chief John Kelley was promoted from the rank of captain, longtime Vernon officer Lucas Gallant has been named as his replacement.

The police captain serves as second-in-command to the Vernon police chief.

Following a nomination by Mayor Daniel Champagne and a unanimous vote of approval by the Town Council, Gallant was sworn in Tuesday night in front of a packed crowd in the Council Chambers.

LUCAS GALLANT

POLICE EXPERIENCE: 20 years.

ROLES IN DEPARTMENT: Shift commander, medical officer, IT officer.

EDUCATION: B.A. in Sociology from Saint Joseph’s College; completed the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Law Enforcement Training Program.

Gallant, who rose to captain from the rank of lieutenant, joined the department as a patrol and field training officer in 2005 after beginning his career in the Wells, Maine, Police Department in 2001.

Since 2012, Gallant has served as shift commander for the department patrol division and a medical officer. In that time, he also has served as an information technology officer, working to maintain and upgrade police technology and the record management system.

Gallant is also the head adviser of the Vernon Police Explorers program for local youth and is an EMT for the Vernon Fire Department.

Prior to becoming an officer, Gallant obtained at bachelor’s degree in sociology with a concentration in criminal justice from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, and completed a law enforcement training program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He is a Vernon native and Rockville High School graduate, Class of 1997.

“Growing up in the town of Vernon and starting my career as an Explorer … I never would’ve imagined that I’d be captain of the police department this day,” Gallant said. “I’m excited for the challenge and opportunities with this new position.”

Gallant said that policing has changed over his 20-year career, but he added that he and Kelley “look forward to leading the department in these new and changing times.”

Kelley said Gallant is “extremely knowledgeable, well-respected by people in the department as well as the community, and a hard worker.”

Mayor Daniel Champagne said that in addition to Gallant’s work inside the department he played a key role in managing vaccine inventory and operations for the town’s vaccination program, which has received statewide and national recognition.

“It’s been gratifying to watch Lt. Gallant advance through the ranks from patrol officer to sergeant and then to lieutenant,” Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said. “During that time, he has taken on additional responsibilities and carried them out with great skill and care. I expect that will continue.”

