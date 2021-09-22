County Commissioners vote 50 cent increase toward Meals on Wheels
Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning in regular session and among action items approved increasing reimbursement toward Meals on Wheels. Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Davis told the commissioners that Mission Village in Horton, which prepares the meals, is asking for a $1 increase due to the rising cost of groceries. Currently the cost of a meal is $4.50 with the county paying $1.80 of that total.www.hiawathaworldonline.com
