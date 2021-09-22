Any reasons left to vote Tatis over Harper for NL MVP?

The past few days have been hard to ignore in the National League MVP race, where Bryce Harper has moved solidly into the lead. Harper on Tuesday had another multi-hit game, doubling, reaching base three times and scoring the game-winning run in extra innings. Over the weekend, the Phillies went to New York and took two of three games from the Mets. Harper had a dynamic series with two extra-base hits, three RBI, a sliding grab that saved two runs and a run he manufactured by scoring from first base on a bloop to shallow left-center.