The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Monday, as the demand for energy continues to be a main driver of this market. The 50 day EMA underneath has offered support previously, as we have turned to the upside on that indicator. That being said, the market is threatening the highs again, and if we can break above that level, then it is likely that the market could go much higher. At this point in time, the market is very likely to find buyers on dips, as the uptrend is firmly ensconced.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO