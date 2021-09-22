Penn State Sets 2021-22 Wrestling Schedule

Penn State will wrestle seven home dates during the 2021-22 season, with a dual scheduled for the Bryce Jordan Center in February. The Lions begin the season Nov. 13 at the Journeyman Duals in York, Pa.

Penn State returns four nationals champions from the 2021 team, which finished second to Iowa at the NCAA championships. Penn State and Iowa are scheduled to meet Jan. 28 in Iowa City.

Here is Penn State's 2021-22 wrestling schedule. Times are TBA based on broadcast schedules.

Penn State 2021-22 Wrestling Schedule

Nov. 13: Journeyman Duals in York, Pa., vs. Oregon State and Sacred Heart

Nov. 18: Army

Dec. 3: At University of Pennsylvania.

Dec. 5: Lehigh

Dec. 20-21: At the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Fla.

Jan. 7: At Maryland

Jan. 9: Indiana

Jan. 16: Rutgers

Jan. 21: At Michigan

Jan. 23: At Michigan State

Jan. 28: At Iowa

Feb. 4: Ohio State (Bryce Jordan Center)

Feb. 6 or 11: Nebraska (Big Ten Network flex date)

Feb. 20: Rider

March 5-6: Big Ten championships in Lincoln, Neb.

March 17-19: NCAA championships in Detroit.