Ruby Soho Talks Her Relationship With Vince McMahon

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuby Soho discussed her relationship with Vince McMahon while in WWE before being released due to budget cuts during an interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. “We didn’t speak very often,” Soho said of McMahon. “I’d see him after matches and stuff. We didn’t really talk, he was always so busy. He was so busy. I think I spoke to him in his office probably in four years, twice? But I also wasn’t one of those people, and I think maybe this was my own fault. I wasn’t at his door all the time. And I wasn’t trying to make more of a connection and make more of a relationship. He’s so busy that I, I feel like I’m one of those people that, as an employee, you hired me because you trust me that I know what I’m doing. And I feel like unless I hear that you don’t like something that I’m doing and I need to talk to you so we can address it, I don’t feel like I need to waste your time.

