TigerGraph Universal Middle Tier for Frontend Client with FastAPI & pyTigerGraph

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, Advit and I are working on a project to create a Flutter app with a TigerGraph backend. However, this raises the question of how exactly should Flutter “talk” to our graph database? One of the best and most secure ways of doing this is through an Application Programming Interface (API), specifically FastAPI in this case, a modern, high-performance web framework for building APIs with Python. This way, our Flutter app can send a request to FastAPI which will send that request to TigerGraph and return the needed data.

#Frontend#Null#Virtual Environment#Pip#Venv Bin Activate#Uvicorn#Item Id#Int#Tigergraph Cloud
