SP+ Predicts #15 BYU vs USF

By Casey Lundquist
 4 days ago
Two weeks ago, BYU snapped a decade-long losing streak against in-state rival Utah to enter the AP poll at #23. Last weekend, the Cougars took down #19 Arizona State to move to #15 in the AP poll. This week, the Cougars are heavily favored over upset-minded USF.

The last time these two teams met was in 2019. Quarterback Jaren Hall made his first career start in the place of an injured Zach Wilson. The Cougars lost that afternoon 26-23.

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-USF prediction on Wednesday.

The Cougars are 23-point favorites according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. SP+ likes BYU even a little more than the oddsmakers. SP+ projects a 26-point BYU victory with a final score of 40-14.

In addition, let's check in on BYU's 2021 opponents. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule.

There are three games that feature two BYU opponents this weekend. The first is USC vs Arizona. SP+ favors USC over 15 points.

The next is Utah against Washington State. SP+ favors Utah by 14 with a projected final score of 36-22. The Utes will look to rebound following back-to-back losses.

The last game featuring two BYU opponents is Utah State-Boise State. The Broncos are favored by two touchdowns according to SP+

Baylor will test its unbeaten record against #14 Iowa State this weekend. SP+ expects a close game, but it has Iowa State as a slight favorite.

Virginia is a slight favorite over Wake Forest this weekend. Through three games, the Cavaliers have been one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

