CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Jags to sign former Raiders CB Nevin Lawson

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgDbB_0c4YHqvx00

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be bringing in some help for their secondary this week as they have some injury concerns there, specifically at cornerback. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson, who was just cut on Monday.

Lawson, 30, visited the Jags recently, so this was a move many saw coming. This season will mark his eighth as he was drafted in 2014 by the Detroit Lions with the 133rd overall selection.

Lawson will bring plenty of experience to the secondary with 68 starts to his name, and throughout his tenure in the NFL, he’s registered 290 total tackles (239 solo) and 34 pass breakups but has yet to register an interception. As for his grades on Pro Football Focus, he registered a coverage grade of 54.7 last season and had a 55.6 overall grade.

Lawson wasn’t able to take the field this regular season with the Raiders as he had to serve a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. That said, it appears he’s now cleared of that and will look to latch on with a struggling Jags group that might be without CJ Henderson and Tre Herndon, who are dealing with groin and knee injuries, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders sign former Chargers DT Damion Square

Gus Bradley will have another familiar face on the field for the Raiders. They are adding former Chargers veteran defensive lineman Damion Square off the Bears practice squad according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The roster for the Raiders is rather deep at the defensive tackle spot even with the...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Raiders Sign OL Jordan Simmons

The Raiders will sign offensive lineman Jordan Simmons off of the Seahawks’ practice squad (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero). The deal should become official later today, once Simmons clears his physical. Simmons started his career with the Raiders in 2017 as a UDFA. The USC product spent the entire...
NFL
247Sports

Nevin Lawson visits Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday

The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Nevin Lawson Monday. And the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t waste any time pursuing the new free agent, getting him in for a visit Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Monday that the Raiders released Lawson Monday, “due to injuries at other positions.”...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Griffin Daily News

Jags open region here Friday vs. Raiders

Well rested after a bye last week, the Spalding High football team opens its Region 4-AAAA schedule Friday against West Laurens at Memorial Stadium in Griffin. During the preseason, second-year Jaguars head coach Carl Kearney said Spalding had certain games circled on its schedule this year. Although he refused to...
silverandblackpride.com

Report: Raiders are signing offensive tackle Jackson Barton

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to tinker with the bottom of their 53-man roster on Tuesday by signing offensive tackle Jackson Barton off of the New York Giants practice squad, according to NFL Media. Barton, 26, was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round in 2019. The...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Practice Squad Lineman

Every once in a while, an NFL team finds a diamond in the rough on a practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping they’re the latest. The Raiders have signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton off the Giants’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Barton was a seventh-round pick out of Utah during the 2019 NFL Draft.
NFL
kslsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Utah OL Jackson Barton

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of former Utah Utes offensive tackle Jackson Barton. Las Vegas signed Barton on Wednesday, September 22. Barton joined the Raiders from the New York Giants practice squad. Barton was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts during the seventh...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Nfl Network#Las Vegas Raiders#The Detroit Lions#Pro Football Focus
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy