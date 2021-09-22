CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU Regents seek nominations for presidential search committee

 4 days ago

DENVER – The University of Colorado Board of Regents has issued a call for nominations to the search committee that will work to find the institution’s next president. The board is seeking nominations for individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences. The committee will include four members of the broader Colorado community to serve alongside CU faculty, staff, students and alumni in an inclusive and transparent search process. Community members will serve on the committee in a nonpartisan role. Regent Lesley Smith is chairing the committee.

