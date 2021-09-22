CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Joy

Dr. Andrea J. Simon Of Simon Associates Management Consultants: "Acts of Kindness"

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Acts of Kindness: Sometimes acts of kindness are so simple that we are stunned when we do them and joyful at the response we receive. I have experienced wonderful joy in sharing my books with people who could have otherwise bought them. I just found that gifting them was so fulfilling to me, and a surprise to them, that I kept doing it.

thriveglobal.com

Thrive Global

Dr. Jon Kolkin: "The key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM"

In my opinion, the key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM. It is human nature to instinctively share the pain and distress of others (affective empathy). However, repeatedly absorbing someone else's emotions can be toxic, particularly if we are not adept at monitoring how our body and mind are responding to trauma (emotional awareness). When faced with stressful situations it is crucial to calm the body and mind, recruit the more rational portions of our brains, process the information with clarity, and summon wisdom in our effort to formulate and carry out a compassionate response. If we fail to embrace this strategy, we risk empathic distress, physical and emotional illness, ineffective engagement, burnout and social withdrawal.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Kelly Daubach Of ANU Business Coaching: "Compassion"

Compassion. Just like you, others may have worries about work, just like you, others have worries about their bills, just like you, others are seeking joy, so treat each other with kindness. Kindness is cool!. It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Dr. Sam Goldstein: "Learn and practice ways to fortify your stress hardiness"

Learn and practice ways to fortify your stress hardiness. Develop effective communication and other important relationship skills. Develop solid problem solving and decision-making skills. Establish realistic goals and expectations for yourself. Learn from both success and failure. Mistakes are a valuable source of knowledge. It sometimes feels like it is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Tammy Graves Molinelli: "We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters"

We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters: When you know who you are and focus on all that's good about yourself from a place of love, happiness and joy will follow. It's because what you think precedes actions and behavior. When you love yourself you attract love. When you set an intent to feel Joy and Happiness in your life you attract Joy and Happiness through your thoughts and consequential actions. When you can create joyful and happy states of mind and picture feeling that in the future you create that as your reality.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Rick Ornelas Of I Spark Change: "Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside "

Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside — As I said in an answer above, many people search the world, looking for happiness, and never find it in other people, places, or things. They are looking in the wrong place. The only place you will find happiness is within yourself. You simply need to make the conscious choice to be happy. Ever see a person doing strenuous manual labor and they are singing or whistling while they work? Their happiness is coming from inside as they choose to find joy in the work.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Jacob Kearnes Of Greenif-i: "Connect with nature"

Of course, my first suggestion would be to connect with nature. Research shows that it can quite literally change your mood and reduce any negative emotions that you may have. This is especially helpful during current times. By spending the majority of our time indoors, we're depriving ourselves of this essential connection that is vital for our health and mental wellbeing. Despite what's going on in the world, if you can prioritize getting outside every once in a while, you'll feel much better for it.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Carrie Leaf: "Social support system"

Social support system: Who are your strongest, most reliable, and healthy supports? Are you talking to them? Are you seeing them? Do they know how you are doing? Let them in, turn to them, be vulnerable and honest. Connect. Give and receive love. No one on their deathbed wishes that they had worked more…..they wish that they had spent more quality time with loved ones. Think on that.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Christin Collins: "I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out"

I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out. And to do it again. And again. And again. At first, it just hurt, a lot. But with time, I was able to release these emotions with more ease. I realized that I was not this emotion, but the soul who was experiencing these emotions. By releasing these emotions, the healing began. Be. Feel. Release and heal.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sonja Lyubomirsky
Lisa Joy
John Noble
Thrive Global

Jean Bromage Of Reiki Essence Healing Arts: "Pleasure"

Pleasure. Pleasure is my number one tool for experiencing more joy. Many people practice gratitude by writing down a list of what they are grateful for in a journal. I really like this practice and living with gratitude is a part of the mindfulness tools we work with in Reiki. However, pleasure takes this practice a step further and helps you to embody joy.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Jayne Jaudon Ferrer: "Spend time with young children"

Spend time with young children. There's a poem in my first book about the healing power of baby giggles, but conversations with toddlers and preschoolers can have a similar effect. At that age, there's no pretense; you just get raw honesty and unrestrained jubilation. It's absolutely cathartic. It sometimes feels...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Elizabeth Lewis Of Brand, Style & Bloom: "Understand what you really want"

Understand what you really want: Now that you have a better understanding of your current state, it's time to think about your future. Many of us have been told what things we need to be happy (i.e. lots of money, a big house, etc.), but the secret to happiness is knowing what that looks like for YOU. Grab some visual inspiration to help you and make a vision board to answer this question: what does a joyful life look like to you in 6 months to a year? Or even 3–5 years? Give yourself some time because change takes time, but once you have an understanding of what you want, you'll likely feel a mood boost right away.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrive Global

Amy Rossi Of Expel: "Recognize and acknowledge your feelings, and be intentional about checking in with yourself"

Recognize and acknowledge your feelings, and be intentional about checking in with yourself. Meditation works well here, including taking a five-minute break to focus on your breathing. There's also a cool app called the Mood Meter you can use to track how you're feeling throughout the day. Taking the time to notice when you feel anxious, or angry, or even sad, and identifying what may have sparked those feelings can be a huge step toward addressing burnout.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Debbie Gisonni: "Playtime "

Playtime — Playing is not just for kids. As an adult, it helps connect you to your inner child — that joyous, loving person you left behind years ago. All of a sudden, all thoughts of worry or fear are replaced with fun and joy. Think about what you loved to do as a child, teen, or young adult. It's usually something creative or physical. Something that makes your heart smile and your head forget about time. It could be riding a horse, painting, running, making model planes, playing the piano, cooking, or even taking a long bubble bath.
KIDS
Thrive Global

Carrie Fischer: "Let go of perfection"

Let go of perfection. Nothing is going to be as you have planned it in your head. Learn to go with the flow and not worry about the little things in life such as having a house that looks like a show room. People live here. It sometimes feels like...
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Unni Turrettini: "Self-worth"

Self-worth: Social isolation or disconnection is directly linked to our sense of self-worth. Paraphrasing Brené Brown, when someone says they are lonely, what they are really saying is "I don't believe I'm worthy of love and connection.". What that means is that the foundation for connecting with other people is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Art in America

Simone Leigh: The Privacy to Heal

"Mystery," "riddle," and "secret" are words found in much of the writing about Simone Leigh. Not only do they aptly characterize her majestic, figurative sculptures with eyeless faces, they especially suit Free People's Medical Clinic (2014) and its progeny, The Waiting Room (2016). Both presented in New York, these were experience-based social practice works, in which various healing justice practitioners—nurses, herbalists, yoga instructors, and others—provided free services, often directed specifically toward Black women. Even if photos could do them justice, few can be found online. Adding to the enigma, my requests for images from Stuyvesant Mansion, once the home of Josephine English, the first Black gynecologist in the state of New York, and the site where Free People's Medical Clinic was originally staged, went unanswered, as did requests for comment from several people and organizations involved in the show's planning, execution, and documentation.
VISUAL ART
Thrive Global

Why Leadership is an Act of Kindness

Leadership is a field that requires the right professional skills and personality traits. Effective leadership involves having some level of care and compassion for the people being led. Leaders can never be successful without showing love and kindness in their work, and these qualities come with many benefits to them.
SOCIETY
