Dr. Andrea J. Simon Of Simon Associates Management Consultants: “Acts of Kindness”

Understand what you really want: Now that you have a better understanding of your current state, it’s time to think about your future. Many of us have been told what things we need to be happy (i.e. lots of money, a big house, etc.), but the secret to happiness is knowing what that looks like for YOU. Grab some visual inspiration to help you and make a vision board to answer this question: what does a joyful life look like to you in 6 months to a year? Or even 3–5 years? Give yourself some time because change takes time, but once you have an understanding of what you want, you’ll likely feel a mood boost right away.

