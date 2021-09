NEWARK — During an interview on the New Jersey Globe Power Hour on Talk Radio 77 WABC, Republican gubernatorial nominee Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli proudly touted an economic plan taken from the Donald Trump playbook that includes tax cuts for the wealthy and well-connected but refused to acknowledge that his plan means slashing New Jersey’s budget for education and transportation, stating “We just need to reprioritize our spending in Trenton.” The reality is Ciattarelli’s plan would be a repeat of the Christie-era when public schools were underfunded and NJ Transit’s funding was slashed in order to give millionaires a tax break.

