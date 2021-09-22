CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over USD 800M New Investments, Crypto.com Enters NBA + More News

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Investment management companies Invesco and Galaxy Digital have jointly filed a registration statement for a physically-backed bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), while investment advisory firm Amplify filed for a decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto ETF. The Amplify ETF application would allow the fund to invest in bitcoin futures, Canadian bitcoin funds and companies that hold more than 50% of their net assets in bitcoin, ether (ETH) or another “liquid” cryptocurrency.

Ethereum Scientist Pleads Guilty, Bitcoin Leads Institutional Investments Again + More news

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Virgil Griffith, an Ethereum Foundation scientist, pleaded guilty to helping North Korea evade US sanctions just before he was to go to trial today, Bloomberg reported. Griffith is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, it added.
DYDX Soars as Protocol Sees Trading Volume Double That of Coinbase

DYDX, the governance token of the decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX, saw large gains in the crypto market today after news spread that the protocol is now handling trading volumes comparable to some of the world’s largest centralized crypto exchanges. At 13:20 UTC, the DYDX token, ranked 96th by market capitalization,...
The Most Expensive Transaction on Ethereum Cost USD 23.5 Million

Today, someone paid USD 23.5m (ETH 7,676.61) in transaction fees for a transfer of close to USD 100,000 in tether (USDT) via the Ethereum (ETH) network, according to public transaction data on Etherscan. The transfer was made at 11:10 UTC on Monday, and appears to have been sent from a...
Crypto Hamster Edges Out Warren Buffett, S&P 500

In the cryptosphere, it’s not unusual for newcomer traders to outperform established financial industry players. But in this particular case, the newcomer is a hamster who has traded in crypto since last June, outperforming Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway and the S&P 500 index, among others, over the short span of his career.
Dogecoin 2.0 Revealed: Revelations From A Big, Anonymous Investor

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. A large investor has selected Dogecoin 2.0 for its expert solutions to the problems of the original Dogecoin. This man, who we will call “Teddy” for his privacy, gives us his point of view about Doge2, the Dogecoin Foundation and disagreements between the new and original Dogecoin blockchains.
Crypto in Chaos, but Blockchain-powered Pay and Stablecoins Thrive in S Korea

South Korea’s crypto industry may have suffered a body blow over the weekend, with a slew of exchanges and wallet providers closing or suspending business operations: a tough regulatory deadline turned a once-thriving sector into a tiny “oligopoly.” But the story is very different in the world of blockchain-based pay and fiat KRW-pegged stablecoins.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Recovery Stalls, Altcoins Struggle

Bitcoin price failed to clear USD 45,000 and started a fresh decline. Ethereum is back below USD 3,000, XRP could retest USD 0.88. OKB and HT rallied more than than 12%. Bitcoin price attempted to clear the USD 44,500 resistance, but failed. As a result, BTC started a fresh decline below the USD 43,500 support. It is currently (04:27 UTC) trading below USD 43,000 and there is a risk of more downsides.
Endeavor to Buy Sports Gambling Firm OpenBet in Deal Valued at $1.2B

Endeavor Group Holdings is set to buy OpenBet, a sports betting company, for $1.2 billion. Endeavor will pay $1 billion in cash and $200 million in common stock to Scientific Games Corporation. The deal will complement Endeavor’s footprint in sports betting anchored by IMG Arena, which works with over 470 sportsbook brands worldwide to deliver official live streaming video and data feeds for around 45,000 sports events annually. The combination of OpenBet and IMG Arena aims to deliver official data and video streams, premium content, mobile products and betting technology solutions to sport leagues, federations and sportsbooks worldwide. “OpenBet marks a strategic addition...
Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

After showing signs of recovery following the announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country, the prices of bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are sliding down again on Tuesday.While bitcoin showed signs of recovery to its pre-Friday crash levels of $45,000, the cryptocurrency has slid down again in value by about $42,000 in the last 24 hours.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin (doge) are down by nearly 3 to 4 per cent compared to their...
Dominated by Institutions, Bitcoin Mining is also Possible from Home

Individuals might get a return on their initial investment from mining profits within about a year. As mining difficulty rates increase and competition over block rewards ramp up, home-based miners will find it increasingly difficult to make a profit. Individuals increase the chances of making mining profitable for themselves by...
South Korean Crypto Sector Still Reeling from Last Week’s Carnage

The fallout from the mass crypto exchange closures exacted in the past few days in South Korea is likely to rumble on for days if not weeks – although regulators are trying to put a gloss on the situation by claiming “damage” to the exchanges’ customers will be “limited.”. Per...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Gain Traction, Altcoins Rise

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above USD 44,000. Ethereum rallied above USD 3,100, XRP is still below USD 1.00. UNI rallied 35% and surpassed USD 25. Bitcoin price formed a support base above the USD 40,600 and USD 40,800 levels. As a result, BTC started a fresh increase and it cleared the main USD 43,500 resistance. It is currently (04:28 UTC) trading above USD 44,000 and it could face hurdles near USD 45,000.
Trader Scott Melker on Investing in Cryptocurrency

Scott Melker was a guest on "Making Money With Charles Payne" on Fox Business and shared his thoughts on crypto regulation, Bitcoin as a hedge and more. The segment aired on September 21, 2021.
