Over USD 800M New Investments, Crypto.com Enters NBA + More News
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Investment management companies Invesco and Galaxy Digital have jointly filed a registration statement for a physically-backed bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), while investment advisory firm Amplify filed for a decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto ETF. The Amplify ETF application would allow the fund to invest in bitcoin futures, Canadian bitcoin funds and companies that hold more than 50% of their net assets in bitcoin, ether (ETH) or another “liquid” cryptocurrency.cryptonews.com
Comments / 0