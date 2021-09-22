Cedarville, Detour schools take a ‘pause’ on in-person classes

CEDEARVILLE, DE TOUR, Mich. (WLUC) - Cedarville and De Tour schools are taking a “pause” from in-person classes the rest of this week. “Our top priority is student safety, and that will not waiver at any time, especially during these challenging times,” said Les Cheneaux Community Schools (Cedarville) Superintendent Bob Lohff. “We had four students test positive for Covid-19 on the morning of September 21st. This has the potential to impact many students, therefore we felt taking some time to contact those who were in close contact is the safest route.”