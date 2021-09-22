CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Drennan of Lumicademy: “Shift from square box video face to immersive visual communications”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShift from square box video face to immersive visual communications. Most communication products currently are just simple video and audio conferencing but the future will include immersive video communications that allow remote teams to behave more closely like the experience of in-person teams and interact in similar ways as they would in-person.

thriveglobal.com

Thrive Global

Erica Thompson Of Organized by Design: “Reduce Visual Chaos”

Reduce Visual Chaos: Put all of your toys away. That means computers, iPads, books, coffee mugs and more. A clean and organized environment will immediately reduce distraction. Clearing the decks at home is critical to accessing creativity. Creativity is the best fuel against burnout. Every single profession requires creativity! It’s not just for artists.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Colossal

A Virtual Installation Immerses Viewers in a Reactive Environment of Shape-Shifting Architecture

A landmark collaboration between Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto (previously) and Tin Drum, a production studio and technology developer, brings an undulating, reactive installation to the 2021 London Design Festival, but the immersive artwork is only viewable through a headset. Falling at the intersection of architecture and virtual reality, “Medusa” is comprised of monochromatic pillars that appear to suspend from the ceiling in a rippling environment. As viewers move through Raphael Court at the Victoria and Albert Museum where the work is on display, the responsive structure shifts and alters its composition in light and shape.
VISUAL ART
Thrive Global

Paola Mendez Of Blogger Union: “Take a break from social media”

Take a break from social media: When I feel burnout I take a social media vacation. Scrolling through social media watching everyone’s highlight reel can lead to anxiety, FOMO, and feelings of unworthiness. You need to be in a positive mental space to dive into social media. If you’re not feeling well, social media will be an additional drain on your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gadget Flow

Intellisafe SafeSpace Shield full-face mask allows for safe and effective communication

Designed with frontline workers in mind, the Intellisafe SafeSpace Shield full-face mask seeks to help end the spread of COVID-19. This totally sealed, fog-resistant mask is ideal for teachers, medical professionals, and more. It gives you a clear view of whoever you’re talking to, so you won’t miss emotions and facial expressions. Made with a comfortable seal, it has a design built for all-day wear. It allows for easy peripheral vision so you can see naturally. Unlike fabric masks, it won’t affect how you breathe throughout the day. Around the world, some people don’t have great access to a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s where this mask comes in: you have the opportunity to purchase one for someone in countries where the vaccines are months or years away.
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Canva Announces USD 40 Billion Valuation Fueled by the Global Demand for Visual Communication

Increasing adoption in teams and workplaces accelerates momentum; affirms Canva as one of the most valuable private companies in the world. Canva, the global visual communications platform, today announced a USD $40 billion valuation after a USD $200 million funding round led by T. Rowe Price and joined by new and existing strategic investors, including Franklin Templeton, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Bessemer Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investments, Blackbird, Felicis, and AirTree Ventures. The latest valuation solidifies Canva as one of the fastest-growing software companies to date.
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Got Something to Share? Start a Side Hustle Teaching on Udemy.

It seems like everybody these days has a side hustle. And why not? It's a great way to earn a little extra money without killing yourself with extra work. With so many creative side hustle ideas out there, leveraging your strengths for some extra cash has never been easier. If...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Co-op faces criticism as it begins selling groceries via Amazon

The Co-op has faced criticism as it begins selling groceries via Amazon and revs up 300 more delivery robots with the aim of almost tripling online sales to £200m. The convenience store mutual said shoppers would be able to order from its full range of 3,000 grocery items via Amazon, if they are signed up to the US online specialist’s Prime subscription service.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Visual explanations from spiking neural networks using inter-spike intervals

By emulating biological features in brain, Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs) offer an energy-efficient alternative to conventional deep learning. To make SNNs ubiquitous, a ‘visual explanation’ technique for analysing and explaining the internal spike behavior of such temporal deep SNNs is crucial. Explaining SNNs visually will make the network more transparent giving the end-user a tool to understand how SNNs make temporal predictions and why they make a certain decision. In this paper, we propose a bio-plausible visual explanation tool for SNNs, called Spike Activation Map (SAM). SAM yields a heatmap (i.e., localization map) corresponding to each time-step of input data by highlighting neurons with short inter-spike interval activity. Interestingly, without the use of gradients and ground truth, SAM produces a temporal localization map highlighting the region of interest in an image attributed to an SNN’s prediction at each time-step. Overall, SAM outsets the beginning of a new research area ‘explainable neuromorphic computing’ that will ultimately allow end-users to establish appropriate trust in predictions from SNNs.
COMPUTERS
goodmenproject.com

Not All Side Hustles Are Created Equal

We’d all like to have more money and make some extra cash. A couple of extra bucks to put in our pocket for a rainy day or a little something special for ourselves. Whatever your motivation, it seems that there are endless possibilities. Google “ways to make money online” or “side hustles” and you’ll find seemingly infinite opportunities, or do you? As someone who is always looking to make an extra couple of bucks myself, I can tell you, most of what you find online either simply doesn’t work, or could take months or years before you see any real income. I’m here to cut through the BS and get you to the best options available.
ECONOMY
ohlone.edu

Faces of Ohlone | Newell Creates Success Outside of the Box

Daniel Newell is a force to be reckoned with. Ohlone’s Director of Career Services and Industry Relations knows his stuff and that’s not just because he studied hard and is applying the knowledge he learned in the classroom. Newell shares with us how the school of hard knocks taught him some of life’s most valuable lessons and how it shaped his identity.
FREMONT, CA
24hip-hop.com

Unocoolbro Drops Lead Visual for “Onna Wave” From ‘Continue Watching’ EP

Unocoolbro just released the first visual for an unforgettable story of revenge and business for his EP, Continue Watching. North Carolina native, now based in San Francisco artist, Unocoolbro (also known as Jonathan Boone) is turning things up a notch. He’s letting it be known that he’s in his screenwriting bag and has no plans on stopping any time soon. His latest visual “Onna Wave,” he’s seen acting as a character named Proof. The song features Unocoolbro’s gritty and low-toned voice yet is also melodic and melancholic, as he juxtaposes his rough voice with soft guitar strums, “tired of looking over [his] shoulder.”
MUSIC
HRmagazine.co.uk

Lessons on effective communication from air traffic control

My experience as an air traffic control officer (ATCO) brought that into sharp focus, forcing me to recognise the potential disconnects that exist in communication – the differences between the intention of the message and the perception of the recipient. As ATCOs, our communication is about ensuring the ‘safe, orderly...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Chief Revenue Officer Of Zoom Video Communications Makes $625.92 Thousand Sale

Ryan Azus, Chief Revenue Officer at Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), made a large insider sell on September 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Azus sold 2,236 shares of Zoom Video Communications at prices ranging from $277.99 to $282.38. The total transaction amounted to $625,919.
STOCKS
wccftech.com

New RPCS3 Video Highlights Visual Improvements Brought by AMD FSR

The PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 fully supports AMD FSR since last month, and a new video shared online highlights the performance and visual improvements it brings. The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by the emulator's development team, compares a variety of games like Red Dead Redemption, Demon's Souls, and Tales of Xillia 2 running with and without AMD FSR.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Improving the visual communication of environmental model projections

Environmental and ecosystem models can help to guide management of changing natural systems by projecting alternative future states under a common set of scenarios. Combining contrasting models into multi-model ensembles (MMEs) can improve the skill and reliability of projections, but associated uncertainty complicates communication of outputs, affecting both the effectiveness of management decisions and, sometimes, public trust in scientific evidence itself. Effective data visualisation can play a key role in accurately communicating such complex outcomes, but we lack an evidence base to enable us to design them to be visually appealing whilst also effectively communicating accurate information. To address this, we conducted a survey to identify the most effective methods for visually communicating the outputs of an ensemble of global climate models. We measured the accuracy, confidence, and ease with which the survey participants were able to interpret 10 visualisations depicting the same set of model outputs in different ways, as well as their preferences. Dot and box plots outperformed all other visualisations, heat maps and radar plots were comparatively ineffective, while our infographic scored highly for visual appeal but lacked information necessary for accurate interpretation. We provide a set of guidelines for visually communicating the outputs of MMEs across a wide range of research areas, aimed at maximising the impact of the visualisations, whilst minimizing the potential for misinterpretations, increasing the societal impact of the models and ensuring they are well-placed to support management in the future.
SCIENCE

