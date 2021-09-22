CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Slager of MindEdge Learning: “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversity, Equity and Inclusion — More and more companies are recognizing the need for proper oversight regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organization. The lack of comment about a company’s policies on DEI speak volumes to incoming applicants and new hires. Employers are well served to add DEI-focused leadership to ensure the voices of all staff are heard, and all hiring and HR practices are free of bias.

Career Fair Features New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer Event

It’s a great time to be a college student preparing to enter the workforce. And for the next generation of employees interested in finding a company that prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion, there are more employers than ever that are making those initiatives a big part of their institutional culture.
Want a Winning Workplace? Try These 6 Leadership Tips

From a small, independent firm in San Diego to a national organization with offices from Seattle to New York City, it’s been an honor to lead Hughes Marino and our team through our many phases of growth alongside my wife, Hughes Marino President and COO, Shay Hughes. Since day one, we’ve advocated for business tenants across the country and helped thousands of companies navigate real estate decisions. Still, the achievement Shay and I are most proud of is the culture we’ve built within Hughes Marino. For multiple years running, we’ve been named a top place to work by Fortune, Entrepreneur, and the business journals in the regions we serve, all while growing Hughes Marino at a breakneck pace.
Fremantle Sets Babita Bahal as Group Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Channel 4 and BBC alumna Babita Bahal is joining Fremantle in the newly created role of group head of diversity, equity and inclusion, reporting to group HR director Nicky Gray. Bahal was head of creative diversity at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 where she was instrumental to key projects including the...
Business professor and student take award at international competition focused on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion

The pair wrote a case study about the inclusive model paying dividends for a highly successful hotel chain in India. David Wernick, teaching professor of international business, and FIU Business doctoral student Siddharth Upadhyay last month won third place in a new international case writing competition focused on creating more opportunities for students to study diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues.
Community college hires director of diversity, equity, inclusion

Mary Brodsky joins Community College of Vermont as its first executive director of human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion. “Having grown up in the Northeast Kingdom, I am deeply committed to Vermont and supporting local communities,” Brodsky said. “I’m thrilled to join Community College of Vermont and to help create a culture of belonging for students, faculty and staff from all cultures and backgrounds.”
IPG Mediabrands Taps Gracenote to Support Client Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives

Gracenote Inclusion Analytics Empowers IPG Mediabrands to Deliver Greater Value to Clients Through New Data and Insights into Diversity in Entertainment Content. Gracenote, a Nielsen company, announced that IPG Mediabrands, a client-led, consulting-first, community-driven marketing agency, has licensed the Gracenote Inclusion Analytics solution to help advertisers better connect with important but underserved audiences. Through Inclusion Analytics data and insights, Mediabrands will gain new visibility into the gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation of talent appearing in popular linear and streaming TV programming. Equipped with this intelligence, the agency will further sharpen its consultative offerings ensuring clients effectively reach key target audiences, meet critical marketing objectives and deliver on important Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.
Life Sciences Stakeholders Launch Collaboration to Advance Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021-- Today, seven founding member organizations from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors announced the establishment of the Inclusive Life Sciences Collaboration (Collaboration). The Collaboration aims to create a community of like-minded individuals and organizations committed to creating inclusive organizational cultures across the life sciences sector. They are now inviting others from across Canada to join them in aligning efforts, sharing knowledge, and driving action toward a more inclusive life sciences future.
U of A Offers Statewide Online Conference on Online Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Oct. 7

Professionals across the state can gain the tools needed to build inclusive, equitable and diverse workplaces during a one-day online conference offered by the University of Arkansas IDEALS Institute Oct. 7 in Bentonville. Register online for the Arkansas Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Conference: Moving Beyond Statements Toward...
Alaska USA Builds on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy

Members of the DEI Advisory Committee holding an award by the African American Credit Union Coalition. Embracing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has been an integral part of Alaska USA’s culture and fundamental mission for serving members since 1948. The global cry to end racial injustice and advance equality in 2020 stirred the Alaska USA leadership team to ask the question, “Can we do better?” With a resounding “yes,” the leadership team embarked on a journey to evolve the organization’s culture by forming a DEI Advisory Committee.
Opinion: Inclusivity committee reflects on diversity and equity

Members of the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake's inclusivity committee submitted the following report about the work of their group, which is comprised of Jamie Knight and Niki Walker (co-chairs), Richard Mell, George Webber, Bex McKnight, Kiera Sangster, Sandra Gruosso and Coun. John Wiens. “Inclusivity” is a word that has popped up...
VA to hold virtual diversity, equity, and inclusion listening sessions

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is conducting virtual diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) listening sessions for veterans through September in support of Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government. VHA is gathering feedback on:. • Veterans’ experiences and perceptions related to DE&I at VA health...
Diversity, equity and inclusion summit unites Topeka business leaders, shines light on workplace initiatives

Many barriers exist to creating a diverse and inclusive business, but attendees of a virtual summit Tuesday may be one step closer to overcoming such roadblocks. Close to 100 business executives, nonprofit leaders, local elected officials and other community stakeholders took part Tuesday in the virtual Kansas Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit hosted via Zoom by the Greater Topeka Partnership.
It takes effort to promote diversity and inclusion

According to experts at the Satellite 2021 conference, recruiting and keeping a diverse workforce takes time and effort, but it can help businesses prosper. Debra Facktor, who works as the head in charge of the Space Systems for the Airbus US Space and Defense Corporation, believes that diverse teams perform better. “It’s simply a fact. Their stock is worth more. Their profits are higher. She went on to say, “It points to the teamwork and innovation which comes from introducing different voices and views to problem-solving.”
Dinsmore Earns Esteemed Diverse Hiring Recognition, Doubles Down on Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Dinsmore &Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Sept. 13. Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has earned Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus for the 2021 iteration of the diverse leadership hiring initiative. Mansfield Rule 4.0, facilitated by Diversity Lab, required law firms to consider at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers and lawyers with disabilities for leadership roles.
Why we should embrace diversity, equity and inclusion in our schools

As we begin another school year in the midst of a pandemic, there has been a great deal of focus on what occurs in our schools. Health and safety protocols have been part of heated debates, as has curriculum and issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a veteran educator with over two decades in K-12 and public higher education, I would like to clarify some of the misinformation being communicated about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), share how it is taught in my own classroom, and explain why this is such a crucial component of our children’s comprehensive education.
