Sabrina Victoria Of Human Better 365: "Figure out what you are learning because everything is teaching you something"

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d I would say, figure out what you are learning because everything is teaching you something. Life is always teaching us. It doesn’t matter if life hands you something you perceive as amazing, or awful. It is your job to figure out what it is teaching you. The last 10 years of my life I have viewed my life through the eyes of a student. What am I being taught right now. Standing in line at the grocery story, teaches me patience. People with road rage, teach me kindness. Receiving a cup of tea in bed from my fiancé at night teaches me gratefulness. Living years with a man who was not kind, taught me how to create and uphold boundaries that I did not have in my life. Getting pregnant as a single mom, taught me the importance of community and being a listening ear for young moms. I challenge you to take some time out of your day this week and write down all the things that are going on in your life; good and bad and mediate on what each circumstance is teach you. When you start to view everything in your life as a teaching moment, it takes the pain and frustration out of it. The struggles are building your mental and emotional endurance and the good things are teaching you gratitude.

