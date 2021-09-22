Reward increases to $10,000 for information in Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair deadly shooting
The reward has increased to $10,000 for information in Saturday night’s shooting that left high school junior Joshua Rone dead at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that fair operators are offering an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. This is in addition to the $5,000 the Pittsylvania Crime Stoppers organization was already providing.godanriver.com
