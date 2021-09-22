CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Doc Rivers: We Can Win A Title With Ben Simmons

By Zach Ciavolella
phillysportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixers Head Coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss the Ben Simmons situation and gave his star a vote of confidence. There’s no apparent reason why Rivers decided to join Stephen A. Smith to openly discuss his disgruntled star, but it could be rationalized that it was an attempt to reach out to Simmons. It’s been well documented that Simmons said his peace and then effectively dropped the mic refraining from communication with the organization after that.

phillysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Stephen A Smith
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Speculation

Another week, another report surrounding Ben Simmons’ lack of interest in playing another game for the Philadelphia 76ers. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Simmons will choose not to report to the Sixers’ training camp. Philly, on the other hand, will do everything it can to convince Simmons to stay.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Head#Espn#The Atlanta Hawks
FortyEightMinutes

Blazers Favored to Land Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons sweepstakes aren’t over just yet, but for the first time, oddsmakers are saying a trade is more likely to happen than not. Simmons also intends to never play for the Sixers again. Here are the odds, per OddsChecker:. Portland Trail Blazers: -120 Houston Rockets: +250. Minnesota Timberwolves:...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers compares Ben Simmons trade saga to Donald Trump election conspiracy theorists

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is currently on a media tour to promote his new docuseries podcast as training camp approaches. Earlier this week, the Sixers coach made waves when he went on ESPN’s First Take and tried to do damage control on the Ben Simmons trade situation by claiming the team wants him back and that his criticism after Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks wasn’t what it seemed.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Stein: Ben Simmons To Sit Out Of Camp, Sixers Still Have Hope

Contrary to the Sixers‘ belief, it seems Ben Simmons will indeed sit out of training camp. The team, though, still has hope of convincing him otherwise. According to Marc Stein, despite the reported feelings from the Sixers that Ben Simmons would, in fact, report to training camp, it appears that will not be the case. Stein also mentioned that even with that being the case, the Sixers haven’t given up on trying to convince him otherwise.
NBA
ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers wants to convince Ben Simmons to stay

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers wants to change Ben Simmons' mind. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the star guard has told the team that he will not report to training camp next week and does not plan to play for the franchise again. "Well, I hope we can change that...
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: It's Been 'Close to Impossible' for Rivers to Reach Ben Simmons

When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Doc Rivers shocked many during his postgame press conference. As the head coach has defended Ben Simmons publicly every time the three-time All-Star guard received even an ounce of criticism,...
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Are The Sixers Targeting John Wall? Not Likely

As if there wasn’t already a dark cloud over Philadelphia, another rumor has come forward connecting the Sixers to a deal for Rockets point guard John Wall. According to Evan Dammarell of Fear The Sword and Locked on Cavs, the Houston Rockets are apparently interested in acquiring Ben Simmons from the Sixers. Should that be the case, John Wall would potentially be heading back to the Sixers in the deal.
NBA
FiveThirtyEight

What Trades Of All-Stars Can Tell Us About Why Ben Simmons Is Still In Philly

Most NBA offseasons are defined by change. Trades and free-agent signings. Hirings and firings. Draft picks and retirements. All of these developments result in teams looking different heading into the next season than they did at the end of the year before. And there’s been plenty of change this offseason. Seven teams have new head coaches;1 more than 80 players have changed teams in free agency; teams have completed at least 24 post-draft trades, and there are more that have been agreed to but not yet executed due to various quirks of the league rules.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy