Doc Rivers: We Can Win A Title With Ben Simmons

Contrary to the Sixers‘ belief, it seems Ben Simmons will indeed sit out of training camp. The team, though, still has hope of convincing him otherwise. According to Marc Stein, despite the reported feelings from the Sixers that Ben Simmons would, in fact, report to training camp, it appears that will not be the case. Stein also mentioned that even with that being the case, the Sixers haven’t given up on trying to convince him otherwise.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO