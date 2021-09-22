Sound Advice: How to play discs in a car with no CD player

Turns out it’s been a while since I last reviewed a CD player. A few years, in fact. And to be honest, given my long-term player of choice is the dCS Puccini that came in for issue 65 and never really left, any review units following that always had to go some to get my attention. But somewhat to my surprise, it’s been ten years since I bought that dCS player. Probably the most obvious reason why I haven’t reviewed a CD player in a while is that there are rather fewer on offer these days, streamers and DACs having elbowed them out of the limelight somewhat. But some manufacturers have kept the faith, and one, Accuphase, has also managed consistently to produce the sort of players which might conceivably have tempted me away from my beloved Puccini in the intervening years.

