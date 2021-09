Investing.com – Gannett stock (NYSE:GCI) rose 4% on Monday after the company announced another round of refinancing of its existing debt to bring down its interest costs. The subscription-led digital media company will issue up to $550 million in senior secured notes, targeting a rate of 500 basis points over LIBOR (which is currently around 0.13%). That compares with a coupon of 7.75% for the bonds it issued in a January refinancing.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO