'20 straight days on death row:' Former Suns star Cedric Ceballos shares COVID-19 experience

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's case of animal cruelty involving a former racehorse. Horse trainer Allison Montano just rescued the thoroughbred in a field near Gila Bend. The horse was extremely malnourished and dehydrated. "I'm surprised she even made it this long," said Montano. "We were very worried she wasn't going to make it through the first night, because of how poor and weak she was."

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO