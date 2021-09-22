CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'20 straight days on death row:' Former Suns star Cedric Ceballos shares COVID-19 experience

By Peter Valencia
AZFamily
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In his first interview since getting out of the hospital, Suns star Cedric Ceballos spoke with Arizona's Family about his battle with COVID-19. "I wasn't admitted my first two visits to the hospital," Ceballos told Good Morning Arizona's Scott Pasmore Wednesday morning. He says that doctors thought his initial symptoms didn't mean he required hospitalization.

US News and World Report

Arizona Reports Over 70 More COVID Deaths 2nd Day in a Row

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported over 70 additional COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day and the fifth time this month. The 2,106 additional cases and 74 deaths increased the pandemic totals to 1,072,863 cases and 19,658 deaths, according to Arizona's coronavirus dashboard. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations...
ARIZONA STATE
