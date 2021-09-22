'20 straight days on death row:' Former Suns star Cedric Ceballos shares COVID-19 experience
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In his first interview since getting out of the hospital, Suns star Cedric Ceballos spoke with Arizona's Family about his battle with COVID-19. "I wasn't admitted my first two visits to the hospital," Ceballos told Good Morning Arizona's Scott Pasmore Wednesday morning. He says that doctors thought his initial symptoms didn't mean he required hospitalization.www.azfamily.com
Comments / 0