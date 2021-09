Brian Laundrie was seen slapping and hitting girlfriend Gabby Petito in the Utah town of Moab weeks before her disappearance.Police released audio from a 911 call made by a Moab resident who saw the couple’s violent dispute there on 12 August.Police pulled over the couple’s Ford Transit van soon after receiving the 911 call, but the incident was not deemed serious enough to press charges.Audio of the call, first obtained by Fox News, portrays Mr Laundrie as the aggressor in the incident. “I’m right on the corner of Main St by Moonflower… I’d like to report a domestic dispute,”...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO