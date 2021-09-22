CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Won’t Use The ‘YES!’ Chant In AEW

Cover picture for the articleBryan Danielson has reiterated his stance that he won’t be using the ‘YES!’ chant in AEW. When interviewed on the Rassiling with Brandon Walker podcast, Danielson explained that though he won’t encourage others not to use the chant, he won’t be using it himself. He would then go on to explain that this was due to an earlier conversation with Kevin Dunn, where Dunn politely asked that he respects their [WWE’s] intellectual property.

IN THIS ARTICLE
