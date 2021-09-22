Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Won’t Use The ‘YES!’ Chant In AEW

On the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega accepted the challenge of the newly-signed Bryan Danielson. Danielson, a former multi-time world champion, spoke at All Out after his debut that he came to AEW to wrestle the best in the world, and now he has that chance. Next week, Omega will take on Danielson in a non-title match--and while some consider this a dream match, it's not the first time the two have squared up.

