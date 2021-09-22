CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, IN

North Newton Elementary students celebrate summer project

By CAITLIN ABLE nceeditor@gmail.com
Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON COUNTY — On Friday, Sept. 17, Newton County Elementary School students celebrated the completion of a summer-long project with a trip to McDonald’s in Kentland. The project, given to them by Laura Zak, the school counselor and student services advisor, is based on the Seven Habits of Happy Kids curriculum from Sean Covey. Students grades 1-5 are able to participate in the voluntary project over the course of the summer and return to school with documentation that they give to their teachers.

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
Newton County, IN
Government
County
Newton County, IN
City
Kentland, IN
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Smith
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy