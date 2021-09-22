North Newton Elementary students celebrate summer project

NEWTON COUNTY — On Friday, Sept. 17, Newton County Elementary School students celebrated the completion of a summer-long project with a trip to McDonald’s in Kentland. The project, given to them by Laura Zak, the school counselor and student services advisor, is based on the Seven Habits of Happy Kids curriculum from Sean Covey. Students grades 1-5 are able to participate in the voluntary project over the course of the summer and return to school with documentation that they give to their teachers.