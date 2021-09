A memorial visitation for Gabby Petito being held in New York on Sunday will be open to the public.The Petito family announced the memorial will take place at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home, in Long Island from 12pm to 5pm. Ms Petito’s remains were located in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest in Wyoming on Sunday, and an autopsy confirmed her death was a homicide. The cause of death has yet to be released. She was brought back to New York by her stepfather Jim Schmidt, who assisted in the FBI-led search for Ms Petito. Mr Schmidt laid a stone...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO