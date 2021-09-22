CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

BP says Gulf of Mexico platforms resumed operations after storm Ida

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDYuC_0c4YA0Et00

(Reuters) - BP on Wednesday said all four of its offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico have resumed operations, having been brought back online and producing as of Sept. 12 post Hurricane Ida.

The company on Sept. 7 said it had resumed operations at its Atlantis and Mad Dog platforms, while the Thunder Horse and Na Kika facilities were expected to resume at a later stage.

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Bollinger Shipyards Resumes Operations at Gulf Facilities Following Hurricane Ida

Louisiana shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards said Friday that all 11 of its facilities are now open and operational following Hurricane Ida’s landfall last month as a powerful Category 4 storm. Bollinger’s facilities in Port Fourchon, Larose, Lockport and Houma all suffered significant damage as a result of the storm, which tied...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour

Valaris has created a virtual rig tour of its Valaris Relentless (Valaris DS-18) drillship, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Mexico. Valaris has created a virtual rig tour of its Valaris Relentless (Valaris DS-18) drillship, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Mexico. Those taking the tour...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox-U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies restart after storms

(Reuters) - Energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico continued to restart following the combined hit from Hurricanes Nicholas and Ida. About 16% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 24% of its natural gas output remained offline on Wednesday, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ida rattled platforms in the region, regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on its website here.
ENVIRONMENT
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Oil Platforms Boost Production in the Gulf of Mexico

Over the summer, BP marked the safe start-up of the Manuel project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the fourth of five major projects the energy company expects to deliver globally in 2021. The project, delivered by Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea Schlumberger, includes a new subsea production system for two new wells that are tied into the Na Kika platform, located about 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. The wells are expected to boost gross platform production by an estimated 20,100 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d). Manuel is located east of the Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water, and the two new wells were drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 ft. “Our disciplined investment in Manuel is part of our target to add 900,000 boe/d of production from new projects by the end of 2021,” said Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president of projects, production and operations, in a statement. Both BP and Shell hold a 50% working interest in the Manuel development.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#The Gulf Of Mexico#Extreme Weather
investing.com

Oil Down but Moves Small as Gulf of Mexico Recovery from Ida Remains Slow

Investing.com – Oil was down Friday morning in Asia. Moves were small, however, even as more U.S. Gulf of Mexico supply returned online after two hurricanes. The black liquid was on track to post weekly gains of around 4%, with the output recovery viewed to be lagging behind demand. Brent...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast oil companies resume Ida recovery as Nicholas recedes

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to quickly restore pipeline service and electricity after Hurricane Nicholas passed through Texas, allowing them to double down on efforts to repair the significant damage a previous storm, Ida, caused weeks ago. Nicholas, downgraded to a tropical depression on...
ENVIRONMENT
jwnenergy.com

Almost a third of U.S. gulf oil production still down after Ida

Oil drillers in the Gulf of Mexico are struggling to restore output more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall on the coast of Louisiana, with almost a third of production still idled. Operators have 36 platforms out of 560 shut, resulting in a loss of production of about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WKRN

Gulf of Mexico oil production still reeling from hurricanes Ida, Nicholas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Hurricane Ida plowed through the Gulf of Mexico three weeks ago, but oil refineries in the area are still struggling to get up and running. That storm temporarily knocked off 95% of the Gulf’s oil production — Hurricane Nicholas only postponed operations even longer. On Tuesday,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
houstonpublicmedia.org

Nicholas Spares Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production, But Ida Recovery Continues

Houston oil and gas companies caught a break from Tropical Storm Nicholas this week, but are still grappling with damage from Hurricane Ida. In the Gulf of Mexico, nearly 30% of oil production and 40% of gas production are still offline weeks after Ida made landfall, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
HOUSTON, TX
NOLA.com

As Ida restoration continues, Entergy keeps wary eye on storm in gulf

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed Sunday morning in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, could impact restoration of power for some of the slightly more than 100,000 Entergy customers around southeast Louisiana who are still without it in the wake of Hurricane Ida two weeks ago, the utility said Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
spacecoastdaily.com

Canaveral Lock Resumes Normal Operations After Repair Work on Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Officials announced on Tuesday that the Canaveral Lock has resumed normal operations after a successful change of drive cable on one of the lock gates. The Canaveral Lock maintenance closure was announced on Monday to replace an operating cable on the eastern gates.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Sam Continues To Intensify

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Sam continues to rapidly intensify as it moves northwest through the tropical Atlantic towards the Leeward Islands. It is a small storm but is moving through ideal conditions to continue to intensify, becoming a major hurricane over the weekend. It will continue to move west-northwest and be passing north of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. At that time the forecasts are in good agreement that it will turn north and increase speed, staying over the Atlantic. Given that this turn occurs after day 5 and until then it will be a major...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 421 this week. That followed increases in each of last two weeks as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast nearly four weeks ago. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 521, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, with the contract up 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KATC News

Hurricane Ida impacts Seacor salvage site

Seacor says that after Hurricane Ida impacted the Gulf of Mexico salvage site, they are now evaluating how to move forward with operations. According to the company, preliminary reports indicate that Hurricane Ida significantly impacted the salvage site of the Seacor Power capsized vessel.
ENVIRONMENT
Jordan's

Expert warns major hurricane may hit Florida this week.

Tropical Depression 18 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sam on Thursday as it moves across the Atlantic, making it the 18th named storm of the season. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Sam is expected to form soon and could be a major hurricane with top winds of 111 mph by late Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Sam is moving slowly across the Atlantic on Sunday after developing into a Category 4 storm a day earlier, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy