KC School Board Recap September 21st

The Kershaw County School Board met on Tuesday night inside the back building of the district office in Camden. The meeting began with recognitions of students who scored the maximum score on the SC PASS and the SC READY standardized tests. SC PASS is administered to grades four through six in science, and SC READY is an English, Language Arts and Math assessment for grades three through eight. Two district students scored the max on SC PASS, while twelve students scored the max on SC READY. Following recognition was public forum. One resident signed up to speak, and began to comment on the recent situation with Camden HS Football Coach Brian Rimpf. As soon as the resident mentioned Rimpf by name, the Board Chairman spoke up and noted that individual personnel complaints did not meet the guidelines for public forum, and there were other avenues for that. The resident asked if he could rephrase, to which the board chair mentioned other avenues in which personnel complaints could be adressed, and they were through the school principal, human resources and the superintendent.