Jimmie Allen gets dancing advice from Chuck Wicks, plans shirtless moment

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago
As Jimmie Allen adjusts to the glitz and glam of the ballroom, he luckily has a good friend to lean on who has been through it all before. Country artist and personality, Chuck Wicks, who competed on Dancing with the Stars eighth season in 2009, had some words of encouragement for Allen, but mostly — he just wants his best friend back so they can continue to dominate their Sunday bowling league together.

973rivercountry.com

Jimmie Allen is Dancing Outside His Comfort Zone

After being named one of this season’s Dancing With the Stars cast members, Jimmie Allen is excited for the opportunity, and he’s getting ready for the September 20th premiere. This weekend Jimmie shared, “Looking forward to stepping out and trying something new on Season 30 of @dancingabc. Win or lose...
y100fm.com

Jimmie Allen teases he's "in trouble" on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Jimmie Allen's got so much swagger, Twitter though he was an NFL player when he had to hide his identity before it was revealed he's competing on Dancing With the Stars. But the real Jimmie won't front when it comes to how much experience he has. "When it comes to...
98.1 KHAK

Jimmie Allen Is Ready for His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut: ‘I Got Muscles I Ain’t Ever Heard Of’

When Jimmie Allen steps onto the grand stage of the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night (Sept. 20), don't be too concerned if he's sporting a bit of a limp. “My leg was hurting for a little bit,” the reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year admits during an interview in the days leading up to his big Dancing debut. “I got muscles I ain't never heard of, but it’s cool. The thing is, I started stretching a lot more, so it's all groovy now.”
wivr1017.com

Jimmie Allen Says He’s ‘In Trouble’ In ‘DWTS’ Competition

Jimmie Allen makes his Dancing With The Stars debut tonight (Monday, September 20th) on ABC. While he's confident when it comes to writing and recording music and being the personality behind the microphone, Jimmie tells us that dancing is not his strong suit. As far as he's concerned, he brings...
countryliving.com

Jimmie Allen Fans Have So Many Thoughts About His First 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Country music fans have never seen moves like this from Jimmie Allen! The "Make Me Want To" singer took the first step toward bringing home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy when he danced the tango with partner Emma Slater on the premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Jimmie stars alongside Brian Austin Green, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Jojo Siwa, and more on season 30 of the show.
thecountrynote.com

Chuck Wicks Releases Cover of Classic Track “On and On” Feat. Jimmie Allen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today (9/24), singer/songwriter and country music personality Chuck Wicks releases his latest, a cover of the classic Stephen Bishop track “On and On,” featuring multi-Platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen. Following “Old with You,” dubbed by MusicRow as an “ultra-romantic ballad” that “swoons with images of lasting love, tempered by tenderness, gratitude and joy,” today’s release on Verge Records is a perfect companion song empathizing with people who have had trouble finding that forever love which “Old with You” celebrates.
The Independent

Jimmie Allen on Dancing with the Stars: Everything you need to know about country singer

Country singer, Jimmy Allen, is one of the 15 competitors on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.The 36-year-old singer-songwriter was born in Delaware but moved to Nashville in 2007 to pursue a career in music.Whilst struggling to make it as a professional musician, Allen fell on hard times and was forced to live out of his car for a while.He then auditioned for America’s Got Talent but did not make it past the preliminary round.Allen then auditioned for American Idol but was axed before live voting began. Whilst on the talent show, Allen met Colton Dixon and Scotty McCreery,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Lori Harvey’s Net Worth?

By now, you should have a pretty good idea of who Lori Harvey is. Aside from her relation to comedian Steve Harvey, the 24-year-old American model has been in the headlines numerous times for her often high-profile relationships with other celebrities and musicians. She was the talk of the town in 2020 when she began dating her current boyfriend, Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Though she may not be as famous or as rich as her father⏤or her list of well-known boyfriends, for that matter⏤Harvey has made herself quite well-known outside of her personal life and has even managed to secure herself a few bucks along the way. So how much money has she made so far?
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Shares HUGE News

Bachelorette fan-favorite Hannah Brown dropped HUGE news on Wednesday, September 8. What is the Dancing With The Stars Season 28 champ up to now? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Hannah Brown livin’ her best life after heartache. ABC viewers are very familiar with Hannah Brown. She’s appeared on two shows...
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
