Jimmie Allen gets dancing advice from Chuck Wicks, plans shirtless moment
As Jimmie Allen adjusts to the glitz and glam of the ballroom, he luckily has a good friend to lean on who has been through it all before. Country artist and personality, Chuck Wicks, who competed on Dancing with the Stars eighth season in 2009, had some words of encouragement for Allen, but mostly — he just wants his best friend back so they can continue to dominate their Sunday bowling league together.www.audacy.com
