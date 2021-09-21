CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Getaway on Netflix’s ‘Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

By Ryan Nelson
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't say that I've ever heard of Netflix's 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals' show. But with one glance at the title, I'm guessing you can probably figure out what it's all about. If you want to learn about some awesome travel destinations, this looks like it's the show for you. A mansion in the Rockies, beachfront villas, luxury lodges, a cabin with a private waterfall.....these are just a few of the properties that are featured in the first two seasons of the show. And here's something pretty cool, a Montana ranch gets the spotlight in one of the episodes.

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Western Montana Halloween Tradition Will Make You Scream

After so much bad news about Halloween activities this year and last, it's exciting to find that the legendary Field of Screams is about to open for the season. I went to their Facebook page today and fully expected to see a message saying "see you next year." Instead, there was a contest for a free ticket and an announcement that they are celebrating 22 scream-inducing years in the Bitterroot.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You

I embarked on a Montana adventure this past weekend. As someone born and raised here in Montana, I have not seen all of it. So, I packed up the fiancé, the dog and our archery gear and set off to a portion of Montana that I have never been. Our goal was to harvest a pronghorn antelope using our archery equipment. Though it seemed intimidating to take off to an unfamiliar portion of the state, it sure made for a great adventure. If only it wasn't for the wind.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Still Has an Eerie and Cool Haunted House Option

No Missoula Corn Maze this year. No Missoula Haunted House this year. To quote the Wicked Witch of the West, "What a world, what a world." Well, the University of Montana is doing their part to take the scare out of scarce for traditional Halloween fun this year. Our thanks to Cary Shimek and Jenny Lavey with UM News Service for sending us the "haunted" details.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
96.3 The Blaze

WTF Photos from the Final Night at Missoula’s Fred’s Lounge

Say it ain't so. Missoula's iconic Fred's Louge at the Wye has seen its final dancer, final dollar, final customer. And final Patrick Star!? Yeah, see the photos below. Fred's was always casual, never intimidating, or weird, just a chill place to enjoy a drink and see some fine entertainment. There was never a cover charge or a dress code, and a-holes were always promptly removed. This is how I remember all of my experiences there anyway. I do recall, when we moved back to Missoula in 2000, that there was a bouncer and some security, but the house moms, bartenders, and dancers proved that they could look out for each other and take care of themselves. So the bouncers were gone as quickly as they had arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Awesome Work by Search and Rescue Team Finds Lost Montana Hunter

A lot of times when we post stories about Montana hunters, anglers, hikers or campers getting lost, the stories don't end well. While this case does not sound like it was nearing a crisis stage, it's still nice to be able to share the good news and give props to Search and Rescue personnel. It also serves as a good reminder about taking necessary precautions this time of year, as more and more hunters venture off trail into new terrain.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone National Park#Montana Getaway#Ranch Retreats#Gallatin National Forest#The National Park Service#Americana
96.3 The Blaze

Did Glacier’s New Ticket System Help Out With Traffic This Year?

This past summer, I took my family out to Glacier National Park, which meant I had to contend with the stresses of reserving a ticket with their new ticketing system for Going-To-The-Sun Road - I documented that experience right here, and I still remember refreshing my computer furiously at 8 AM two days before trying to make that reservation. I know they opened up more reservations as the season went on, so hopefully the experience became a little less stressful over time.
TRAFFIC
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Ranked 4th in Nation for Home Price Increase

It has been on the tip of everyone's tongue for over a year now. I'm talking about affordable housing and the RAPID increase in home prices. We try to justify why the costs went through the roof. But, the common denominator is the pandemic. Many people from outside Montana wanted to escape somewhere less congested than their current situation. The crowded streets of a huge city were no longer inviting, let alone healthy to be around. So, these "COVID refugees" searched for more wide-open spaces. Well, it doesn't get more wide open than Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hunters: Unique Program Coming to Montana State Prison

Fall is here and hunting seasons are taking hold in Montana. That includes this weekend's (September 25-26) youth-only pheasant and waterfowl hunt. This year’s youth hunt will have an interesting twist to it. Prior to the youth hunt opener, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has released 2,700 pheasants on seven wildlife management areas to give our young pheasant hunters some added opportunities. And effective next year, this should be an annual occurrence.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Netflix
96.3 The Blaze

Rock The Root Returns This Saturday Featuring Blessiddoom and Devilution

Fall is officially here and the trees are changing colors. It is almost like someone flipped a switch, and overnight leaves began to change. In many parts of the country, people flock to certain areas to enjoy the beauty that is the fall colors. One of those areas is the gorgeous Bitterroot Valley. So why not pack up the family station wagon with all your favorite metalheads and make the drive to the picturesque Bitterroot Valley. Not only can you enjoy the fall colors, but you can also squeeze in a metal concert. Its a win/win!
FLORENCE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Ghosts Wanted: The Terrifying Blaze Ghost Hunt Coming SOON!

It is time to invest in adult diapers. The season of scares is almost here. In the blink of an eye, Halloween will be here. Which means we are gearing up for our annual paranormal investigation. The Blaze Ghost Hunt is in the early stages of planning our investigation of our next haunted location. But, we NEED your help.
HAMILTON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Updated Website Details Positive COVID Cases in Montana Schools

So far the school year is off to an interesting start. After spending much of last year in either "distance learning" programs or masked up in class, Kids are anxious to get back to normal. Unfortunately, the return to "normal" means kids getting sick. Parents know how it goes. When kids are in school, they tend to get colds or just snotty noses. In my household, we are only 10 days into the new school year and my 9-year-old has been home three days with a serious cold. Which, before the pandemic, would have only been a day or two max, but things are different now. The thought of sending a kid to school with even mild symptoms of ANY illness seems wrong.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to Missoula’s Mystery Artist Snuffy

Before I begin, a little background. Snuffy is a mystery human who has captured the attention of Missoulians by chalking inspirational messages on Missoula walkways. I recently did an article on Snuffy, wondering who they might be, which the artist refers to in one of the latest messages. You can see in the photos below where they say "I am not a lady with a stroller."
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Multiple Scams Around Montana Threaten to Cut Your Power

I've definitely seen a rise in the number of questionable calls and texts I've received in the last few weeks. For the calls, I can't say that they're ALL attempted scams since I usually recognize they're from a call center and hang up before they can give me their complete pitch. Maybe some are valid...but I'm not sticking around long enough to find out. Lately, I've been getting a lot of random texts about tracking packages I didn't order and claiming I'm entitled to refunds for things that don't apply to me. They're so obviously phony that it makes me wonder why these scammers waste their time - but I guess they wouldn't keep doing it if they weren't able to keep tricking people.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

You Can Still Cross the Missouri River on a Ferry in Montana

I recently found out that Montana still has three fully functional river ferries. All three of them are located on the upper Missouri River in central Montana. The Carter Ferry, the Virgelle Ferry, and the Stafford-McClelland Ferry operate seasonally in Montana. All three ferries are free and generally operate from April through late October or early November.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy