CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sabres Agree to Terms with Dahlin on $18M, 3-year contract

By John Lydic
erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million. Dahlin will count $6 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season. The sides reached a deal the day players reported to training camp for physicals. Dahlin was among the last restricted free agents around the NHL. He has 107 points in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft. Injured Buffalo captain Jack Eichel was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Sabres to Watch at Prospects Challenge

The Buffalo Sabres are hosting their annual Prospects Challenge this weekend at LECOM Harborcenter, and there are three names in particular to watch. The team hits the ice on Sept. 15 for their first practice. The tournament will feature prospects from the Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. The...
NHL
WGRZ TV

Eichel, Dahlin listed on Sabres training camp roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel is listed on Buffalo's training camp roster, despite the Sabres' captain and his camp pushing for his trade away from the team for the entire offseason. Eichel and the Sabres have been at a stalemate over surgery procedures for a herniated disc in his neck,...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin has contract, chance to thrive under Don Granato

Over the final weeks last season, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin shook off a ghastly three-month slump, morphing into the Buffalo Sabres’ most dynamic presence some games. Dahlin, 21, started playing confidently again, showcasing a calmer, more composed style while utilizing his speed and embracing the physical side. His transformation under new...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Buffalo Sabres Sign Rasmus Dahlin

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract that will carry an average annual value of $6MM. The young defenseman was a restricted free agent but was listed on the Sabres’ training camp roster yesterday, suggesting a deal was coming soon. CapFriendly has the full breakdown:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Jack Eichel
Buffalo News

As Sabres report to camp, Dahlin gets signed but still no clarity on Eichel

For Stanley Cup finalists Tampa Bay and Montreal, it was the shortest offseason in NHL history at just 80 days. The Buffalo Sabres, of course, are used to long offseasons. Their latest one is now over. What the NHL hopes will be the first 82-game grind since 2018-19 officially opens...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres re-sign defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to three-year, $18M deal

The Buffalo Sabres agreed to terms with star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract that will carry an average annual value of $6M. The young defenseman was a restricted free agent but was listed on the Sabres’ training camp roster Tuesday, suggesting a deal was coming soon. CapFriendly has the full breakdown:
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres Get Fair Value With Dahlin Deal

Today, the Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to a brand-spanking new three-year, $18 million contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million. Although he is arriving in Buffalo on Wednesday, he still needs to clear protocols and won’t be eligible to join the team on the ice until Friday, sources told Buffalo News reporter Lance Lysowski.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres Strip Eichel of Captaincy, Plus Dahlin Signs

The Buffalo Sabres are a team that has struggled for quite some time, but this offseason is undoubtedly the lowest point they have found themselves in. It started almost immediately after the season when Jack Eichel made comments in his end of the year media availability which seemed to suggest he wanted to be traded. That has since been confirmed and has gotten very ugly. The 24-year-old wants surgery done to correct his neck injury, but the team thinks it is too risky. As a result, Eichel remains injured and will not be able to play until he has the procedure done. Whenever he does finally play, it will almost certainly be in a different uniform, though the Sabres have not been able to find a trading partner yet.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Sabres Agree#Ap#The Buffalo Sabres
chatsports.com

Buffalo Sabres sign Rasmus Dahlin to 3-year deal worth $18 million; is Canucks’ Quinn Hughes next?

The Buffalo Sabres have just announced a new 3 year-deal worth $18 million for defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin, 21, was a RFA coming into training camp with little news at to the progress of talks. Unlike Brady Tkachuk in Ottawa, who was left off the Senators camp roster, Dahlin was included. That was a promising sign that culminated in a new contract.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres notebook: Rasmus Dahlin arrives in Buffalo, set to practice Friday

Don Granato won’t have to wait long to have a prominent member of the Buffalo Sabres’ core on the ice at training camp. Rasmus Dahlin, the recent recipient of a three-year, $18 million contract, is expected to practice with the Sabres in front of fans in LECOM Harborcenter on Friday after missing the first two days of on-ice sessions.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sabres captain Eichel fails physical; placed on long-term IR

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel failed his pre-training camp physical and was placed on injured reserve, leaving the two sides no closer to a resolution over how to treat a herniated disk which has sidelined the player for six months. General manager Kevyn Adams said...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Rasmus Dahlin believes in Sabres’ new core: ‘We can … change the culture’

BUFFALO – Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin sees something special in the Sabres’ latest rebuild. The roster upheaval created an opportunity for their young core players to transform the team. Jake McCabe, Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen and Linus Ullmark – four pieces of the old nucleus – are gone. Jack Eichel will...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
Fox News

Saints, Marshon Lattimore agree to 5-year contract extension: reports

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore signed a five-year contract extension with the team on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Word of the deal came out after the Saints delivered a 35-point beatdown of the Green Bay Packers. Lattimore had three total tackles and a pass defense in the victory.
NFL
NBC Sports

Nuggets, Aaron Gordon agree to four-year, $92M contract extension

Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets reportedly shared optimism on a contract extension. As has been the case since Denver traded for Gordon last season, optimism yielded positive results. The Nuggets rolled with Gordon while they were healthy in the regular season, upset the Trail Blazers in the playoffs with Gordon...
NBA
The Blade

Walleye agree to terms with defenseman Gazzola

The Toledo Walleye have agreed to terms with defenseman Randy Gazzola for the 2021-22 season. Gazzola returns after helping the Walleye to its Kelly Cup Final appearance in the 2019 playoff year, when he registered one goal and seven assists over his first 24 games as a pro.
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks sign 1st-rounder Nolan Allan to 3-year contract

Nolan Allan, the Blackhawks’ 2021 first-round draft pick, is now officially under contract. The Hawks signed the 18-year-old defensive defenseman, taken with the 32nd overall selection in July, to a three-year entry-level contract Thursday with a $870,000 salary cap hit. Performance bonuses could ultimately raise his annual average value to...
NHL
chatsports.com

Josh Sweat, Eagles Agree to Reported 3-Year, $40M Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles announced an extension for defensive end Josh Sweat on Saturday that will keep him under team control through 2024. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the three-year, $40 million contract could be worth up to $43 million, while $26.9 million is guaranteed. The 24-year-old was in the final...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy