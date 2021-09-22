Sabres Agree to Terms with Dahlin on $18M, 3-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres are a team that has struggled for quite some time, but this offseason is undoubtedly the lowest point they have found themselves in. It started almost immediately after the season when Jack Eichel made comments in his end of the year media availability which seemed to suggest he wanted to be traded. That has since been confirmed and has gotten very ugly. The 24-year-old wants surgery done to correct his neck injury, but the team thinks it is too risky. As a result, Eichel remains injured and will not be able to play until he has the procedure done. Whenever he does finally play, it will almost certainly be in a different uniform, though the Sabres have not been able to find a trading partner yet.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO