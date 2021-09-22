CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Ball Valves, With The Market To Reach $15.1 Billion Worldwide By 2026

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ball Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 844 Companies: 35 - Players covered include Alfa Laval; Apollo Valves; Avcon; Avk Holdings; Bray; Crane Co; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Dwyer Instruments and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Material (Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Other Materials); Type (Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Floating Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves); End-Use (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals Metals & Mining, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Ball Valves Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ball Valves estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alloy Based segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026The Ball Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

Cast Iron Segment to Reach US$2 Billion by the year 2026In the global Cast Iron segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$872.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-ball-valves-with-the-market-to-reach-15-1-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301382662.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

