A $111 Billion Global Opportunity For Construction Plastics By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Construction Plastics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 534 Companies: 48 - Players covered include ACH Foam Technologies; Aep Industries Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; BASF SE; Berry Plastics Corporation; Borealis AG; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC; China Petrochemical Corporation; Dowdupont Inc; Engineered Profiles LLC. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Pipes, Windows & Doors, Insulation Materials, Other Applications); End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Construction Plastics Market to Reach $111 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Plastics estimated at US$78.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$43.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Windows & Doors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2026The Construction Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Insulation Materials Segment to Reach US$22.4 Billion by the year 2026In the global Insulation Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

